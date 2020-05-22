Decatur city parking amnesty program to end June 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council’s parking amnesty program will end on June 15. The program was set to conclude on April 30 but was extended 45 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It let those with delinquent parking tickets pay them off without having to cover late fees and penalties.

The program began on Feb. 1 and resulted in back payments of less than $20,000, which is substantially below initial estimates. During the amnesty period, the “booting” of vehicles for delinquent tickets was temporarily suspended. The city contacted almost 3,500 persons with delinquent and unpaid parking tickets encouraging them to participate in the parking amnesty program.

After June 15, the city will resume vehicle “booting” and will begin enforcement of all outstanding tickets that are less than five years old. Late fees and penalties will remain on the accounts of delinquent ticket holders after June 15. Late fees and penalties can still be avoided if delinquent ticket holders contact City Licensing to request and make payment arrangements before the close of business on June 15. Payment arrangements can be entered into between the delinquent ticket holder and the city, provided delinquent tickets are paid in full by Aug. 31.