Decatur clinic to help residents lower utility bills

DECATUR — Decatur residents will get the chance to learn how to reduce their utility bills at an upcoming clinic.
State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, is hosting a free utility bill clinic with the Citizens Utility Board at her Decatur office, 1210 S. Jasper St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Clinic participants will get advice from CUB representatives on how to lower their usage and keep costs in check.
Attendees should bring copies of their electric, water, gas, phone, cable and internet bills for CUB representatives to evaluate. The representatives will assess bills for unnecessary products or services and will also help participants determine if they are eligible for financial assistance programs.
Attendees are encouraged to register for the event in advance by calling the office at 217-706-5311, but walk-ins are welcome.
