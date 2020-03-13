Decatur coronavirus response: What we learned from government and health leaders' news conference

Macon County and Decatur leaders and health administrators said they are working together to prepare and respond to the threat of coronavirus, describing the situation as rapidly evolving and fluid.
The leaders of both hospitals, city and county governments, Decatur Public Schools, the Macon County Health Department and Crossing Healthcare addressed the media in a news conference Friday afternoon they said was intended to help communicate accurate and timely information to the public.
Here’s what we learned.
There have been no confirmed cases in Macon County.
There have been no confirmed cases of the virus, COVID-19, in Macon County. Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said one person has been tested. She urged residents not to listen to social media rumors that might indicate otherwise.
“I can assure you ... that if or when we have a case of COVID 19, we will tell you. We will be honest, we will be transparent, we will not try to hide things from you,” Binkley said.
Binkley said some private labs have now been approved to conduct coronavirus tests, in addition to tests run through the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Schools are still planning to open — for now.
At this point, Decatur Public Schools are scheduled to be in session on Monday. Superintendent Paul Fregeau said that could change based on direction from Gov. J.B. Pritkzer, who is expected to hold a news conference this afternoon. Governors in Ohio and Michigan have canceled classes.
Asked what the district could do to help working families who needed childcare if schools are closed, Fregeau said that was part of why officials had chosen to keep schools open. “We do not have provisions, as I’m standing here today, to provide daycare for our working families,” he said. “So I don’t have a good answer for that right now.”
The hospitals are working together and preparing to increase capacity.
Drew Early, president and CEO of DMH, and Michael Hicks, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary’s, both said their organizations have been preparing for the virus and were working to free up capacity to treat patients as needed.
Asked how many beds would be available if an outbreak takes hold in Macon County, neither gave a number but said they would work to treat patients in a variety of ways. Only the sickest patients would need hospital beds, they said, and others could be treated at other locations.
“We are planning to be able to scale up based on need. We also think a lot of these patients will be able to be treated outside the hospital so we are working on trying to utilize all of the healthcare resources that are available to us and not just focus exclusively on hospital beds,” Hicks said.
“It depends on what this looks like, what the numbers look like, so that will be a fluid situation,” he added.
Early said DMH was taking steps to explore alternate methods and venues for treatment to expand the capacity of the hospital. “We’re exploring a number of different telemedicine and virtual care options so that we can get patients care outside of the hospital and try to take some of that stress off the healthcare system,” he said. “... This is a daily, almost hourly issue we’re working through.”
Hicks said at the state, federal and local level were learning from what has happened in other parts of the world as the disease has spread.
Both stressed that collaboration was vital and has been strong.
“This is not something that any one of these agencies is going to address individually,” Early said. “We truly have to come together as a community to make sure we make the best of this and work our way through it in a thoughtful fashion.”
“We are united,” Hicks said. “The institutions you see represented up here, we are going to collaborate, we are going to work together in the greater interest of the community and protecting public health.”
Don’t rely on social media for information.
Officials repeatedly stressed that residents should rely on information directly from them, the government and credible news media that have obtained their information from those sources.
“Don’t pay attention to Facebook or social media things. Pay attention to what comes out of here,” Macon County Chairman Kevin Greenfield said.
Residents are encouraged to take preventative steps and carefully consider all gatherings.
Binkley stressed the importance of handwashing, staying home when sick, not shaking hands and practicing social distancing. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has encouraged the cancellation of events involving 250 or more people, and Binkley reiterated that guidance.
She encouraged organizers of any size event to consider the number of people who would attend and whether a vulnerable population should attend.
Binkley said the health department also had gotten a lot of questions from churches as to whether they should continue having services and events. “We do encourage churches to consider whether or not they should have a gathering in person and the vulnerable populations that would be in attendance or that their churchgoers would then be in contact with afterward,” she said.
Officials stressed that the restrictions on gatherings and other measures are designed to slow the spread of the virus so that medical providers would be better positioned to respond and have adequate capacity and resources.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she was contacted by the governor’s office on Thursday night asking for cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day parade, and she contacted the organizers, who later agreed to cancel the parade.
If you have symptoms, don’t go straight to the hospital.
Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus should contact their healthcare provider before going to the hospital unless it is an emergency.
“They will determine whether testing needs to be conducted, whether or not you need to come into the office,” Binkley said, “and that is another measure that is being taken to ensure the illness is not spread in a situation where someone would come to an office unknowingly with COVID-19.”
You can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
Mayor: Precautions are needed to protect those most at risk.
Asked for a response to people who believe officials are overreacting, Moore Wolfe said: “I really hope they’re right. I hope nothing bad happens to the majority of our public and that people don’t get sick.
“This is too high of a risk. We don’t know enough about this disease. We just don’t. We’re learning more every day. I think in earlier health issues, when we’ve had Ebola and H1N1, I think we knew a lot more and it was easier to deal with it and try to get people vaccinated and to help solve it. I think it is happening at such a rapid pace, it’s evolving every day. We’re learning more and more.
“What do we lose if we’re cautious? OK, we miss a few basketball games and we miss a few events, but the reality of it is, there is nothing more critical to life than your health. We just can’t risk — especially the population that is most at risk are your elderly or people with other health issues and it’s really not fair to them.”
