Decatur council approves $785,000 purchase of two new hybrid trolleys

DECATUR — Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe admitted that the current state of the downtown trolley is a pet peeve of hers.

It’s a sentiment shared by several members of the city council, who expressed frustration with the lack of ridership, decrying it as a waste of resources.

“They drive around town all day with nobody on them,” Moore Wolfe said. “... The driver must get really lonely.”

But, concerns aside, the council voted Monday to authorize the use of up to $785,000 in federal grant funds for the purchase of two new hybrid trolleys for the downtown route, which shuttles around the central business district every 15 minutes from early morning until 6:15 p.m. six days a week.

The new trolleys, expected to be delivered sometime during the second half of 2022, will replace the two current trolleys, which are more than 20 years old. They are so obsolete, one has already been taken out of commission.

The new trolleys are estimated to cut carbon emissions by as much as 75% and improve fuel economy by about 37%

The ordinance was the subject of nearly 30 minutes of discussion Tuesday evening, with council members taking turns expressing skepticism of the merit of the route.