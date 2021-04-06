Decatur council approves $785,000 purchase of two new hybrid trolleys

DECATUR — Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe admitted that the current state of the downtown trolley is a pet peeve of hers.
It’s a sentiment shared by several members of the city council, who expressed frustration with the lack of ridership, decrying it as a waste of resources.
“They drive around town all day with nobody on them,” Moore Wolfe said. “... The driver must get really lonely.”
But, concerns aside, the council voted Monday to authorize the use of up to $785,000 in federal grant funds for the purchase of two new hybrid trolleys for the downtown route, which shuttles around the central business district every 15 minutes from early morning until 6:15 p.m. six days a week.
The new trolleys, expected to be delivered sometime during the second half of 2022, will replace the two current trolleys, which are more than 20 years old. They are so obsolete, one has already been taken out of commission.
The new trolleys are estimated to cut carbon emissions by as much as 75% and improve fuel economy by about 37%
The ordinance was the subject of nearly 30 minutes of discussion Tuesday evening, with council members taking turns expressing skepticism of the merit of the route.
However, the council ultimately came around to support the measure over concerns about leaving federal money on the table, a point brought up by councilwoman Lisa Gregory and echoed by Moore Wolfe and city staff.
“This is grant money that if we don't use it for these purposes, then it goes to some other jurisdiction somewhere else in the United States,” said city manager Scot Wrighton. “It's not like we have the discretion to use it for a lot of other things here in Decatur.”
City staff said they were also amidst a route optimization study for the entire Decatur Public Transit System, which could lead to a better utilization for the trolley along with traditional bus routes.
“The solution is to modify the routes to encourage ridership,” said Assistant City Manager Jon Kindseth. “I certainly think that having a more modern trolley will help to do that beyond what's there currently.”
Kindseth added that a second trolley “creates the flexibility where we can have supplemental service, or even a different trolley route.”
“So perhaps one that would run between the amphitheater and the downtown area during the summer months, for example,” he said.
Council members also suggested a summer route to Splash Cove.
The funds for the new buses come from the city’s $6.1 million CARES Act allotment.
The council voted unanimously to use the funds, but Councilman Pat McDaniel voted ‘no’ on the purchase order for the new trolleys.