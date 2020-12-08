Decatur council approves new employee health clinic to treat costs with savings

DECATUR — Employees of the city of Decatur — all 450 of them — are going to get access to their very own Employee Health Clinic in 2021.
The Decatur City Council on Monday approved plans to create the clinic that will be run by healthcare firm Activate Healthcare, a company that specializes in providing such facilities. There is no firm start date for it but city officials hope to see it in operation early in the new year.
City Manager Scot Wrighton told council members at their Monday meeting that saving money on health care bills and making employees healthier are the big motivators behind the creation of the doctor-led clinic, which looks set to be located in a former medical building on North Water Street that was used by Crossing Healthcare.
Wrighton said providing employees with easy access to primary health care services essentially free at the point of delivery, with no deductibles and co--pays, will save money all round. Wrighton said Activate estimates city workers will end up $250,000 better off a year in saved medical costs on those deductibles, co-pays and other fees otherwise charged by providers outside the clinic.
Wrighton said 90% of the city’s current medical program costs are made up of fees paid to doctors, clinics, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, specialists and laboratories. But he said those costs can be trimmed further, based on savings projections, by giving workers easy access to early intervention and preventative treatment programs in a lower cost setting that will cut down on the need for more expensive procedures later.
A chart of projected cost savings, after clinic costs are deducted, estimates cumulative net savings of more than $3.2 million by the clinic’s fifth year of operation. The same projections price the clinic at costing between $703,000 and $810,000 a year to run.
Councilman Pat McDaniel, speaking Tuesday, said he is an enthusiastic supporter of the clinic and what it will offer: “It can be extremely hard to find a primary care doctor and so this will be a good deal for the city staff,” he added.
“And going to the clinic instead of ending up in the emergency room offers big savings; as you know if you’ve ever been in the emergency room and got the bills — they are very high.”
McDaniel chaired the portion of the meeting that approved the clinic proposal as both Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Councilman Chuck Kuhle, who work in or have spouses associated with the medical care industry, recused themselves from the discussion.
Support Local Journalism
Both Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital submitted proposals to run the clinic, but the council backed Wrighton’s recommendation to choose Activate Healthcare. Wrighton said Activate offered the best deal with the greatest projected savings.
McDaniel said his only concern was being able to get out of the arrangement if the promised savings didn’t materialize, but said he was satisfied as Wrighton assured them such a clause will be part of the finalized arrangement.
And Wrighton also said city employees won’t have to change their “long-held and historic loyalties” to either Decatur Memorial Hospital or HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, which will still provide them with advanced and more specialized care.
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth, speaking to the Herald & Review, noted that nearly a third of city employees don’t have a primary care physician looking after their basic healthcare needs.
“I put myself in that category,” said Kindseth, who said he did not have a primary care doctor himself. “I’m a younger, healthier person and I really don’t go to the doctor unless there is a problem. But it certainly makes sense, if we care about our overall health and wellness, to get things done like annual checkups.”
The city is keen to invite in other large-scale employers who want to access the clinic and has been in talks with the Decatur School District among others. Wrighton said the East Central Illinois Pipe Trades organization, with almost 500 members in the Decatur area, has already said it wants to join the clinic.
Wrighton, in a briefing note to the council, said the more employers that join the clinic, the lower the overall costs involved. “In short, there is pent-up demand for this service if sufficient numbers of participants can be assembled to create critical mass and return on investment,” the city manager said.
Tony Reid's most memorable stories of 2020
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.