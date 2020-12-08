Decatur council approves new employee health clinic to treat costs with savings

DECATUR — Employees of the city of Decatur — all 450 of them — are going to get access to their very own Employee Health Clinic in 2021.

The Decatur City Council on Monday approved plans to create the clinic that will be run by healthcare firm Activate Healthcare, a company that specializes in providing such facilities. There is no firm start date for it but city officials hope to see it in operation early in the new year.

City Manager Scot Wrighton told council members at their Monday meeting that saving money on health care bills and making employees healthier are the big motivators behind the creation of the doctor-led clinic, which looks set to be located in a former medical building on North Water Street that was used by Crossing Healthcare.

Wrighton said providing employees with easy access to primary health care services essentially free at the point of delivery, with no deductibles and co--pays, will save money all round. Wrighton said Activate estimates city workers will end up $250,000 better off a year in saved medical costs on those deductibles, co-pays and other fees otherwise charged by providers outside the clinic.