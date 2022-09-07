Decatur council approves revised police contract despite concerns over relaxed residency requirement

DECATUR — Over the concerns of a half-dozen African American community leaders and with its lone Black member absent, the Decatur City Council voted Tuesday to accept changes to the collective bargaining agreement with the city's police union.

The changes, ratified last month by an 89-19 vote of union members and ultimately adopted in 6-0 council vote, came with 16 months left on the contract and reflect a desire among the city and union to address significant recruitment and retention issues facing the police department.

The revised contract includes a one-year extension through the end of 2024, increasing officer's scheduled raise from 2.25% to 3.25% in 2023, a 3% raise in 2024 and other sweeteners for officers.

However, one measure dominated the conversation Tuesday night: the city's temporary relaxing of its residency requirement, which will allow for officers to live within 40 miles of police department headquarters.

Previously, all officers had to live within Macon County or in a municipality that extends into Macon County. The relaxation of this requirement is scheduled to sunset on Jan. 1, 2027.

However, several community members expressed concern about the possibility of adding additional officers from outside the community.

All who spoke against the change were African American community leaders, who said that officers should be a part of the community and reflect the community.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Decatur is about 23% Black. However, the city's police department is overwhelmingly white and male. Several of the communities within a 40-mile radius are overwhelmingly rural and white.

"With all the crime in the streets and everything, we need people to look like everybody within our community," said Jim Taylor, who added that he preferred that the requirement “stay within the county if not the city.”

Wayne Dunning, chairman of the Richland Community College Board, said he was concerned about the "warrior" mentality of some officers might have coming from outside of Decatur, saying that those who have roots in the community would be more likely to have a "guardian" mentality.

"So I would like to either require or somehow mandate that these officers, if we hire them from outside the city, that they somehow do something in our community that makes them feel invested, a part of our community and that we know that they don't just receive our dollars and take them out somewhere else," Dunning said.

However, Police Chief Shane Brandel told those assembled that the department was facing a "crisis" when it came to staffing.

As of last month, the department only had 132 sworn officers, including eight officers in training and two on permanent disability, despite being budgeted for 148. In that time, four hires have been made, leaving 13 vacancies.

"So we're 23 deployable officers down when we are at record violent crime that overwhelmingly impacts the African American community," Brandel said, looking back at the audience from the podium in council chambers. "The numbers are clear. We just want to help. We want to bring this back. We want to get this under control. But we need people to do it. We need the officers to do it."

Brandel said there's been at least 10 hires in the past two years he hasn't been able to make due to residency issues.

He said that most officers live within Macon County, including about half who live within Decatur city limits. But there are some special cases, he said, such as officers having a spouse who works in Springfield or Bloomington, that cause some to want to live outside the county.

Brandel said the low headcount means officers are going "nonstop call-to-call-to-call" often having to be reactive instead of proactive. And with levels of violent crime still above pre-pandemic levels, Brandel said officers have not been able to do other important tasks such as speed patrols and DUI enforcement.

He also said he expects to burn through about $200,000 in overtime costs this year.

"Trust me for four years," Brandel told the group. "Let me build this department back and then the sun sets and it goes back to Macon County."

Brandel acknowledged that the department "is not where I want it to be in terms of accurately reflecting the community."

"We have specific efforts towards minorities and females, but at this point, we're in such a crisis where we need people and we're focused on anybody at this point that that meets the standards," he said.

It's a problem not unique to Decatur as departments across the country deal with a wave of retirements of officers hired following the 1994 Crime Bill and a recruitment problem in wake of the 2020 police killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests over police brutality and racial justice.

City manager Scot Wrighton, though saying he is "absolutely committed to residency," said the change was necessary.

"I have had to come to grips with the fact that that preference for residency that I've had my entire career has to be weighed against the practical necessity of making sure that our ranks are as full as we can possibly get them," Wrighton said.

Though ever council member present voted for the change, Councilman Dennis Cooper, the body's lone Black member, was absent.

Councilman Bill Faber, though ultimately voting for the change, said that "we should have the input of the full council and certainly the input of our only minority representative on the council."

Though he argued for a two week delay on voting on the issue, the majority of the council decided to move forward.

"This was a choice of Councilman Cooper's not to be here," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe told Faber. "This was his choice to take a vacation. It was not a work-related thing, it was not an illness, it was not a death in the family. And that's a choice."

In a tense moment, Faber then started talking over Moore Wolfe, who eventually ruled him out of order.

Other new contract provisions include a union concession to the city acknowledging the role of community liaison officers, non-sworn positions created by Wrighton to handle low-priority calls and sex offender registration, complete paperwork and monitor social media.

These officers are not sworn, not members of the union and cheaper than employing a regular officer to handle the same duties.

The positions are believed to give the city more financial flexibility amid growing pension obligations.

Also at council:

The council approved the allocation of $450,000 to the Northeast Community Fund for a small repair grants program aimed at low- and moderate-income home owners in the city's urban core.

The community group will provide grants not to exceed $15,000 per housing unit.

The program is for those who did not qualify or were not picked for the larger $2 million owner-occupied home rehabilitation program, which was green-lit by the Decatur City Council in May and is offering up $50,000 for home repairs with homeowners picked via a lottery system.

Also, an ordinance to amend a 2013 tax increment financing agreement with Niemann Foods that would allow for a redevelopment at the Save-a-Lot site at Grand Avenue and Illinois Route 48 was pulled from the agenda.

Moore Wolfe said it was due to a person not being able to attend that night's meeting.

Niemann proposes converting the grocery store's deli portion into a Wash 'n Win, a laundromat and dry cleaning business with a video gaming component.

The renovation would also include a bar/cocktail lounge along with space for a fast food restaurant or coffee shop with a drive-thru.