Today, while materials specs vary slightly, interstate highways continue to be built and rehabilitated by much the same process and with similar materials as those outlined by the U.S. Geological Survey in its 2006 fact sheet on interstate materials use. Interstate construction consists of three main components: a base of compacted soil, followed by a thick sublayer of natural aggregate—which is a mixture of sand, gravel, and crushed stone—and finally a thick "lift" of concrete pavement, often ranging from 9 inches to 1 foot in depth.
One final aspect, a road's "wearing course," which is the top inch of pavement on which vehicle tires meet the road surface, can differ depending on several factors, including the region of the country in which the road is located, the particular requirements of the roadway with regard to traffic volume, and climatological patterns.
Whereas concrete can better withstand the punishing weight of heavy traffic such as truck and freight traffic, asphalt can be more resistant to certain types of weather, especially cracking caused by ice. One of the ways in which concrete begins to deteriorate is when ice melts, trapping water below the road surface and causing what is known as delamination, or cracks and flaking of the roadway.
Coastal highways, for example—particularly those in the Pacific Northwest and New England region—often get an asphalt overlay, because of the combination of salty air and the increasing risk of sea level rise. Asphalt tends to be less expensive than concrete and so even though its service life is shorter, it is cheaper and easier to replace—and can often be recycled during reconstruction.
The sheer volume of material that has gone into the National Highway System is staggering. The Federal Highway Administration estimates that the natural aggregate used in the system's construction was equal to 700 of Egypt's largest pyramids and the portland cement concrete used could build 80 Hoover Dams.
As simple as materials like stone, sand, and ash may be, footing their bill has been no small feat: The National Highway Construction Cost Index—which began tracking data in 2003—shows that, over the past two decades, construction costs have nearly tripled. The vast majority of these costs are handled by state and local governments, with federal government assistance dependent on the creation or reauthorization of funding legislation. In 2020, state and local governments put $154 billion into road and bridge work against the federal government's $51 billion, representing a 3 to 1 ratio.
Since the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act in 1956, funding for surface transportation projects has traditionally come from the Highway Trust Fund, established that same year. The fund comprises two main branches: the Highway Account, which focuses on constructing and maintaining highways, and the Mass Transit Account, which purchases buses, subways, ferries, and other public transportation vehicles.
Unfortunately, the fund is now in danger of no longer being able to support its objectives, in large part due to falling revenues from the federal tax on gasoline. Approximately 82% of the Highway Trust Fund's revenue comes from the gas tax. However, due to inflation, rising construction costs, and the increasing fuel efficiency of new vehicles, along with the growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles, this funding source has begun to come up short.
The federal gas tax has not been increased since 1993, and thus experiences decreased value year over year because it does not keep up with inflation. Many advocates for a gas tax increase have called specifically for a tax that is directly tied to inflation as a means of addressing this problem.
As we move further into the third decade of the 21st century, the biggest concern for civil engineers is making roads more resilient against deterioration due to ever-increasing volumes of traffic—notably truck traffic—as well as the increasing frequency of natural disasters and other extreme weather events as a result of intensifying climate change.