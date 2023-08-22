DECATUR — The Decatur City Council has council approved more than $2.4 million in local street improvements funded via state and local motor fuel tax revenue.

The work is expected to be complete by May.

Here's some of the work that will be done:

Mill and overlays of Franklin Street between Eighth Drive and Franklin Frontage Road; Airport Plaza Drive between Maryland Street and U.S. 36; Maryland Street between Airport Plaza Drive and Mount Zion Road; 27th Street between Garfield Avenue and Kile Street; Northland Drive between Ohio Drive and Main Street; Garfield Avenue between 22nd Street and 27th Street; Forest Avenue between Dennis Avenue and Fairview Avenue; Decatur Street between Union Street and Main Street; Faries Parkway between the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks and just north of city limits.

Crack filing on Fitzgerald Road between Lost Bridge Road and 3597 E. Fitzgerald Road; Airport Road between the U.S. 36 and Illinois 105; First Drive between Main Street and Franklin Street Road; and Mound Road between Woodford Street and Illinois 48.

