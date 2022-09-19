Decatur council authorizes Sunday bus service

DECATUR — For what is believed to be the first time since the city took over operations 50 years ago, there will be Sunday bus service in Decatur.

The Decatur City Council voted unanimously Monday to authorize a one-year pilot program that will increase service by operating four bus lines from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The increased service is likely to begin either the first or second Sunday of October, said deputy city manager Jon Kindseth, who estimated that the service would cost between $200,000 and $300,000 — numbers dependent upon unresolved questions such as whether drivers who work those days will be paid straight time or overtime.

Either way, the added cost, like most of the Decatur Public Transit System's budget, will be picked up by state and federal grants.

Kindseth told the council that the city's transit system was "not meeting the needs of today's riders and employers, and Sundays is one of the things that they indicated would strengthen our Decatur Public Transit to be more user-friendly and more accessible to people.

"It's not all 15 of the routes that run during the week, but those routes are designed to get people from the urban core to the major shopping destinations at the peripherals of the city," Kindseth said.

A map of the proposed routes shows them veining out of downtown towards major shopping corridors on the city's southeast side and Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth. There are also stops at the city's two hospital campuses.

The city has been soliciting feedback on the proposed Sunday service. So far, 85% of respondents have said they would utilize the service based on the proposed routes.

Kindseth said this is likely just the first change to the city's transit service.

Another possible pilot program would entail expanded hours during the week. This, city officials believe, would benefit high school students involved in extracurricular activities who utilize city buses.

A third program would center around "micromobility," a concept that would address "last mile challenges" inherent in fixed route systems.

Though such programs often include electric scooters or bike-sharing systems seen in larger cities like Chicago and St. Louis, Kindseth said a program in Decatur would likely involve cars and look more like a taxi-system.

The city has applied for a grant that would fund micromobility.

Decatur Public Transit currently has 23 buses in its fleet and operates 15 bus routes Monday through Saturday. The addition of Sunday service comes at a time for transformation for the system.

The city just received a nearly $17 million federal grant that, along with a $5 million local match, will kickstart the transition from traditional diesel-powered buses towards hybrids and, eventually, full electric buses. The city's goal is to have a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2035.

After a more than two-year pandemic-induced pause, the city reinstated fares in July, which are $1 for adults, 80 cents for youth aged 5-18, and 50 cents for senior citizens or a disabled passenger with correct ID card.

The last time Decatur residents had consistent Sunday bus service was 1960.

That year, Decatur City Lines, Inc., the privately owned predecessor to the Decatur Public Transit System, discontinued Sunday service, according to a Decatur Review article, responding in part to a post-World War II automobile boom that saw bus ridership decline from nearly 11 million in 1945 to about 1.6 million in 1958.

By the time the city took over operations in 1972, ridership was down to about 700,000. In recent years, annual ridership has been north of 1 million.

Also at council, nine ordinances authorizing risk management insurance for period between October 1, 2022 and October 1, 2023 were approved.

The insurance policies cover everything from city-owned property and liability, cyber liability and worker's compensation. The city's premium will increase 28% from about $1.16 million to $1.48 million, an increase city officials attributed to increased settlements over police misconduct and worse weather events, among other factors.

"I think the cumulative effect of what's been happening in law enforcement and with COVID and a lot of other factors that have, frankly, had some destabilizing effects on our society, caused those who provide insurance to us, despite having a pretty good claims record here at the city of Decatur, to nevertheless be somewhat nervous and even risk-averse. And that's reflected in some of the renewals," said city manager Scot Wrighton.

The council also voted to approve an $89,678 contract with Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls to make upgrades to the HVAC system on the Decatur Public Library's second floor.

In June, the council signed off on a $645,749 contract with Decatur-based Interior Specialty Construction for buildout of classrooms, offices and other interior improvements on the second floor of the library building.

The space is expected to be utilized by Workforce Investment Solutions, Thinkwell Makerspace, Project Read and the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur.

The location of these organizations under one roof is part of a larger council initiative to improve small business assistance services and enhance workforce development.

According to city officials, the HVAC needs to be upgraded because its components are more than 30 years old and were designed for a large open space, not for multiple classrooms, offices, IT closets and other small rooms.