Decatur council delays vote on registration for vacant, foreclosed properties

DECATUR — City leaders are looking to collect more public feedback before voting on a registration program for vacant and foreclosed properties.
The Decatur City Council voted unanimously to delay a scheduled vote on the program during its regular meeting Monday night. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said council members had been inundated over the weekend and Monday with phone calls, emails and text messages from residents about the proposal.
Most concerns came from landlords, two of whom addressed the council in person Monday and several more of whom submitted written comments. The council is abiding by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer; most members and city staff participate in meetings through video conference.
"We don’t want to be punitive and punish the good landlords who could end up on a list if they ended up with somebody dumping, and they didn’t realize it, on their property," said Moore Wolfe, the only council member physically present in the chambers. "We don’t want to be punitive against the good landlords. We want to clean up the city. We want to move ahead with revitalization.
"We may be moving — even though we’ve been public about these efforts — we might be moving a little too fast in a time when we don’t have the opportunity to really hear from the people who are directly affected."
As outlined in proposed city code changes, the new system would require banks to register properties placed into foreclosure and to pay a $500 registration fee. It would also require owners of vacant properties that have had at least one city code violation — such as property maintenance issues, or allowing weeds to grow too high — to register their properties for a $200 fee.
In both cases, the city would also require "semi-annual renewal registrations" that come with a $350 fee.
City Manager Scot Wrighton said similar programs exist in a number of other cities and noted that it had been discussed in previous council study sessions.
"Council, I believe rightly, identified it as one of many strategies that will help us achieve some of our neighborhood revitalization objectives," he said, "by making sure that the owners of empty buildings are both known to us — we don’t even have a good database for them — but also so there is a mechanism to try to stay on top of them."
The proposed ordinance changes said money would be used to offset the costs of registration, code enforcement and mitigation, city neighborhood revitalization initiatives and "any related purposes as may be adopted in policy by the city council."
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth noted that city staff members currently spend hours hunting for owners or managers of abandoned properties or those with serious code violations. The registration program is a proactive approach to that problem, he said.
Kindseth said about 5,000 foreclosed, vacant and abandoned properties in Decatur are currently taking up 50% of the time of the neighborhood services department.
He also noted that the program is not aimed at empty homes that are being well kept. "This is for a property that is both vacant and is not being maintained and has code violations," he said.
The council also delayed voting on a contract with Property Registration Champions, LLC to oversee the property registration program. The city would not pay the Florida company outright for services, but the company would receive $100 for each fee imposed on foreclosed and vacant properties.
Wrighton indicated he might bring the measures back before council next month, after the city collects more feedback and works to educate the public about the proposed change using its website and other means.
In other business, the council voted 6-1 to approve the sale of the former Fire Station No. 5, 225 E. Christine Drive. The property will be transferred for $90,000 to an entity named in the city documents as Dawson Living Trust Dated August 11, 2003.
Firefighters moved into a newly constructed station on Mound Road earlier this year.
In a memo to council, city staff said the new owner planned to "house and maintain a portion of his antique automobile collection in the building."
Officials said the city did not seek bids, but received two: the one that was accepted and another for $75,000.
Kindseth told the Herald & Review that the property is zoned for residential uses, and changing the zoning to allow other uses would require a city council vote.
Council member Pat McDaniel voted against the sale, saying the city should have sought bids for the property.
