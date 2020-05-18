Decatur council delays vote on registration for vacant, foreclosed properties

As outlined in proposed city code changes, the new system would require banks to register properties placed into foreclosure and to pay a $500 registration fee. It would also require owners of vacant properties that have had at least one city code violation — such as property maintenance issues, or allowing weeds to grow too high — to register their properties for a $200 fee.

In both cases, the city would also require "semi-annual renewal registrations" that come with a $350 fee.

City Manager Scot Wrighton said similar programs exist in a number of other cities and noted that it had been discussed in previous council study sessions.

"Council, I believe rightly, identified it as one of many strategies that will help us achieve some of our neighborhood revitalization objectives," he said, "by making sure that the owners of empty buildings are both known to us — we don’t even have a good database for them — but also so there is a mechanism to try to stay on top of them."

The proposed ordinance changes said money would be used to offset the costs of registration, code enforcement and mitigation, city neighborhood revitalization initiatives and "any related purposes as may be adopted in policy by the city council."