Decatur council OKs $5 million mental health facility

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth, also speaking before Monday’s meeting, said the city has some plans of its own for at least one of the old homes vacated if the new building goes ahead. He said a plan has been in the works for sometime now to create “workforce housing” to accommodate people moving to Decatur to get industrial training before going on to jobs at local plants like Archers Daniels Midland Co. and Mueller Water Products.

Under a special agreement that was approved Monday, the property on Orchard Street would be deeded to the city or sold to it for a low price. Kindseth said it would be an ideal opportunity to acquire a building that could be fixed up to meet the temporary accommodation needs of the workers in training and help out local industry.

“We’ve just been waiting for the right housing project to come along,” he added.

Councilman David Horn voiced strong approval for the housing project for the mentally ill, which was approved unanimously. "I am very supportive of this project," he added. "This is a $5 million investment in the city of Decatur that will fill a need for permanent supportive housing and, in addition, the former property may serve as place where we can have transitional housing, which we certainly need in the city as well."