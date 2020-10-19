Decatur council OKs $5 million supported living facility

He also didn’t have any concerns about the neighborhood the mentally ill residents would be moving too: Decatur police said a residence in the neighboring Park City Mobile Home Park was sprayed with gunfire Saturday evening.

“No, I don’t have concerns,” said Macken, who is recovering at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19. “I’ll be honest, if you look at where the current Orchard Street property we have is, that is a rough neighborhood and this (the proposed new location) is considerably better.”

Most of the $5 million funding is due to come from the Illinois Housing Development Authority which had approved a “pre-application” but has yet to sign off on the project. The city of Decatur has agreed to kick in $250,000 from federal funds it controls which Macken said will help meet the state’s requirement of 10 percent ($500,000 in this case) of the overall costs coming from the community.

“The rest of it is being raised by us and through other foundations and other folks we’ve approached,” Macken added.