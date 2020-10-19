Decatur council OKs $5 million supported living facility

DECATUR — City council members signed off Monday night on a zoning change paving the way for a more than $5 million supported living facility for people with severe mental illness and mental health challenges.
The proposed facility will be located on an almost three acre empty site at the corner of Carrie Lane and North Charles Street. Councilors agreed with a unanimous recommendation of their own Plan Commission to change the site zoning from “intense commercial-light industrial” to “multiple dwelling” to allow the project to move forward.
It will be operated by a not-for-profit organization called Woodford Homes, which was founded by the Macon County Mental Health Board. If all the funding comes through, construction work is slated to begin in June and the facility will be fully occupied by November of 2022.
Timothy Macken, executive director of MCHB and speaking Monday in advance of the council meeting, said most of the people moving into the new home will come from existing facilities on Orchard and West Main streets. He said these properties were showing their age and in need of major and expensive upgrades and it made sense to seek a new, purpose-built alternative. The new home would house 20 people in their own apartments with two staff on duty around the clock to support and help them.
Macken said he was aware developments like this could sometimes provoke opposition from neighbors but said, so far, “we’ve not had any pushback from anybody.”
He also didn’t have any concerns about the neighborhood the mentally ill residents would be moving too: Decatur police said a residence in the neighboring Park City Mobile Home Park was sprayed with gunfire Saturday evening.
“No, I don’t have concerns,” said Macken, who is recovering at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19. “I’ll be honest, if you look at where the current Orchard Street property we have is, that is a rough neighborhood and this (the proposed new location) is considerably better.”
Most of the $5 million funding is due to come from the Illinois Housing Development Authority which had approved a “pre-application” but has yet to sign off on the project. The city of Decatur has agreed to kick in $250,000 from federal funds it controls which Macken said will help meet the state’s requirement of 10 percent ($500,000 in this case) of the overall costs coming from the community.
“The rest of it is being raised by us and through other foundations and other folks we’ve approached,” Macken added.
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth, also speaking before Monday’s meeting, said the city has some plans of its own for at least one of the old homes vacated if the new building goes ahead. He said a plan has been in the works for sometime now to create “workforce housing” to accommodate people moving to Decatur to get industrial training before going on to jobs at local plants like Archers Daniels Midland Co. and Mueller Water Products.
Under a special agreement that was approved Monday, the property on Orchard Street would be deeded to the city or sold to it for a low price. Kindseth said it would be an ideal opportunity to acquire a building that could be fixed up to meet the temporary accommodation needs of the workers in training and help out local industry.
“We’ve just been waiting for the right housing project to come along,” he added.
Councilman David Horn voiced strong approval for the housing project for the mentally ill, which was approved unanimously. "I am very supportive of this project," he added. "This is a $5 million investment in the city of Decatur that will fill a need for permanent supportive housing and, in addition, the former property may serve as place where we can have transitional housing, which we certainly need in the city as well."
Horn was anxious to see that the building contract for Woodford project would include language requiring local building labor. Macken, who addressed the meeting by Zoom link, said he would be supportive of such language when the building contract is written. MCHB has already pledged to use local employees to staff the facility.
In other business, the council approved an ordinance authorizing liquor consumption in closed streets in the 100 block of East Prairie and Merchant streets for the Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk. The ordinance accommodates events increasingly shifting towards the outside because of COVID-19 safety considerations and the streets will be closed to vehicular traffic for the event.
But the vote was not unanimous. One citizen who spoke accused the council of valuing business over people's lives and Horn, the only no vote, said just recommending mask wearing for people milling about in the closed streets wasn't good enough for safety.
But Councilman Chuck Kuhle replied that the council had to consider the mental health of citizens constantly being faced with their favorite events being cancelled. "I am just not in favor of shutting everything down and going to hide in a corner for six months and doing nothing until a vaccine is found," he told the meeting before the 5-1 vote in favor allowing street liquor consumption.
And Monday's meeting also gave the council a sobering look at twin reports showing the financial health of the Decatur City Police and Fire Department’s pension plans.
The police plan currently has a projected underfunded liability of more than $64 million, and the one for firefighters has a projected underfunded liability of more than $70 million.
Kindseth, again commenting ahead of the Monday meeting, explained that these are worst case calculated scenarios required under state rules and assuming all the pension bills came due at the same time. He said you would get similar results for social security if you suddenly assumed everybody due a social security check suddenly “retired tomorrow.”
He said the actuarial pension fund predictions do at least hint at the scale of pension obligations, and are something for councilors to bear in mind going forward.
Speaking at the meeting, City Manager Scot Wrighton said current pension obligations are costing the city $10 million on its budget and are "probably not sustainable into the future," he added.
By way of comparison, a Herald & Review look at the state of Illinois shows a current state-wide public pension obligation of around $214 billion, while it's pension funds have only $85 billion on hand to make payments. Illinois has the nation’s second highest unfunded pension ratio, eclipsed only by New Jersey at $151 billion.
