DECATUR — At one annual Hospital Sisters Health System fundraiser, a messy car is a good thing.

In fact, the more packed the vehicle, the better. That is, in fact, the goal behind HSHS Home Care Illinois’ annual Cram the Car food drive, which was held at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday.

The novelty campaign to collect nonperishable food items was dreamed up nearly a decade ago by home care workers who were troubled by the amount of patients experiencing food insecurity.

“Nine years ago, a couple of our nurses when we had a team meeting were like, 'Our patients don't have food, and it's wintertime,'” said Valerie Engelbart, HSHS bereavement supervisor and food drive organizer. “It was wintertime. It was cold. And most of our patients through home care and hospice, they have dietary restrictions and things too.”

The nurses organized their first food drive in Effingham that year, then quickly stretched their efforts out to nine HSHS hospitals across the state. The food drives are held every February to coincide with National Canned Food Month and to help replenish local food pantries after the busy holiday season.

Engelbart said organizers try to appeal to each community’s unique needs. In Litchfield, for example, donations of diapers and wipes are sought for the hospital’s popular mom and baby program. In Decatur, items will be donated to the local Catholic Charities food pantry.

Volunteers at the food pantry said any additional donations are welcome.

“Somebody’s always got a use for something,” said Charles Ratcliff, organizer of the Catholic Charities food pantry in Decatur. “We can always use donations.”

Although Tuesday’s drive was successful, Engelbart said it’s always a good idea to donate if you’re able — especially when economic forecasts seem unclear.

Pantry staples like boxed meals, pancake mix and syrup, sugar-free canned fruit and low-sodium canned vegetables are always welcome. Engelbart also encourages people to donate hygiene and paper items, which can often be hard to come by at pantries.

“We want to make sure that it's stuff that people can utilize and not just to limit it to food,” she said. “Because we can take hygiene items, like the soaps and products and things that we don't always think of (that) sometimes people skimp out on because they've got to weigh out what they want to spend their money on.”

She stressed the importance of being mindful of expiration dates. Food cannot be given to individuals in need if the expiration dates have passed, Engelbart said, so it’s best to find a different use for those items.

In Decatur, volunteers are hoping to keep the food pantry stocked amid recent job market losses. Ratcliff said the food pantry hasn’t seen a recent spike in visitors, though he was bracing for one after last week’s news that Akorn Pharmaceuticals had abruptly closed facilities and laid off hundreds of workers.

Ultimately, food insecurity can impact many more people than some might think, Engelbart said.

“You never know when you might have a particular need or know somebody that does,” she said.

