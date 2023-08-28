DECATUR — Decatur firefighters remain on the scene following a fire Monday at the Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant in Decatur.

“Today, at approximately 4 p.m., employees detected a fire in the feed house of the corn processing plant at ADM’s Decatur complex during some maintenance activities. The plant was quickly evacuated, and all employees have been accounted for and safe,” ADM spokesman Dane Lisser said.

“We appreciate the quick response of the Decatur fire department to help us contain and extinguish the fire. The fire department remains on property but the fire is under control at this time.”

Decatur fire officials were unavailable for comment.

This story will be updated.