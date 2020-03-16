Decatur Day Care Center announces plans to close until end of month

DECATUR — Citing safety concerns related to coronavirus, Decatur Day Care Center will close at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and will remain so until at least March 30, its director said.

Janice Baldwin said it was decided during an emergency board meeting Monday that continuing to operate the day care center put the health of the children and the people they come into contact with at risk.

The center, at 2075 E. Lake Shore Dr., serves children between the ages of 6 weeks and 12 years old. While the program has been operating at a capacity of 120 children daily between its preschool and before- and after-school programs, only 50 children attended on Monday.

Baldwin said initial discussions with parents determined their work situations or that of close family provided alternative child care options, which played a role in the board’s decision.

Baldwin said parents would be told of the decision when they picked up their child on Monday and through personal phone calls.

