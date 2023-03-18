DECATUR — Retired Decatur orthopedic surgeon and philanthropist Dr. Joseph Schrodt was remembered Saturday for his generosity and support of area health care, a legacy community leaders said will extend far beyond him.

Schrodt died Friday at age 85, his family said. An obituary provided to the Herald & Review estimated that he treated nearly 70,000 patients over his 30 years practicing medicine. After retirement, he served on the Decatur Memorial Hospital board and remained active in the health care community, including through numerous donations to various organizations.

“Dr. Schrodt was highly esteemed in the local medical community and revered by his patients and their families,” said the obituary, written by Schrodt’s family. “Many thanked him for helping them walk again or bend their arm again after he replaced damaged bone and cartilage with a hip or elbow prosthesis. More than a few would acknowledge that he had saved their leg, their arm, or even their life.”

Drew Early, president and CEO of DMH, said Schrodt’s death was personal for many patients and employees.

“We hear stories about how Dr. Schrodt was encouraging someone to further their education and ultimately (the person) became a nurse, or when Dr. Schrodt bought one of our nurses their first stethoscope once she graduated nursing school,” Early said. “I think that is the kind of guy that he was. He was just a very kind and gracious individual that clearly had high standards and brought those high standards to the level of practice and care right here in Decatur.”

Born in Canton, Schrodt lived most of his life in Central Illinois.

He graduated from Sullivan High School and later studied chemical engineering at the University of Illinois. Schrodt was married to his first wife, Martha Highland, for 46 years, until she died in 2005. He married lifelong Decatur resident Ardath Hazelrigg in 2007.

Schrodt has been recognized for donations to multiple Decatur institutions. The main building on Crossing Healthcare’s campus bears his name, and Richland Community College’s health science building was named for him and Martha, the college's first nursing instructor.

He is listed in DMH’s top tier of givers. He also funded scholarships for students at Richland, Millikin University and local high schools.

Schrodt was passionate about making health care accessible for those in economic need, his family said. He provided free medical care to some orthopedic patients who could not pay. While serving on the Warrensburg-Latham School Board, he similarly gave free physicals to students after learning some families struggled to pay for the yearly sports exams.

Schrodt’s impact will be felt in Decatur “for generations,” Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks said.

“(Schrodt) was truly tireless, and his vision and fierce advocacy made him a singular leader for public health in our community,” Andricks said in a written statement. “As an example, he orchestrated transforming Crossing’s health center from a small, 5,000-square-foot clinic that served under 6000 patients a year to a 30,000-square-foot facility that provides a much broader range of health services for nearly 20,000 people a year. And, as remarkable as this is, I could give many more examples.”

In addition to serving on the DMH board, Schrodt also served on the Board of Counselors of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He previously served as president of both the Decatur Memorial Hospital board and Macon County Medical Society.

He also served two terms on the Warrensburg-Latham school board and multiple years on the Richland Community College Foundation and Millikin University boards.

After completing his residency, Schrodt moved with his wife to Decatur in 1970 and lived in the community for the rest of his life. According to his family, he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“Our world is less bright today because of Joe’s passing,” his family said. “Whenever we might want to disparage our community for not having the obvious beauty or wealth or power of other places, we would do well to remember that Joe, an exceedingly rare, wonderful, and lovely human being, chose to live his life here, with us. He would want us to know that his love for Central Illinois was true and that he loved our community like no other.”

Schrodt is survived by his wife, Ardath, his three children, Teresa Puskedra (David), Keith Schrodt, and David Schrodt (Stephanie), by his grandsons, Luke Puskedra (Trudie), Robert Puskedra, Samuel Schrodt, and Noah Schrodt, and by his great granddaughters, Sasha, Penelope, Payton, and Layla. Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha, and his grandson, Joseph Puskedra.

