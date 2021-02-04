 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur Eagles Aerie 507 to host warming center on Saturday and Sunday
0 comments

Decatur Eagles Aerie 507 to host warming center on Saturday and Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur Eagles Aerie 507 will be hosting a warming center on Saturday and Sunday. 

The 602 W. King St. location can hold up to 30 people and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. serving soft drinks, coffee, soup, hot dogs, chips and cookies free of charge. Patrons are asked to follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing. 

They are among several other partnering locations with the Macon County Emergency Management Agency providing warm centers during cold weather. 

PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police body cam footage of shots fired incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News