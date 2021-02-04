Decatur Eagles Aerie 507 to host warming center on Saturday and Sunday

DECATUR — Decatur Eagles Aerie 507 will be hosting a warming center on Saturday and Sunday.
The 602 W. King St. location can hold up to 30 people and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. serving soft drinks, coffee, soup, hot dogs, chips and cookies free of charge. Patrons are asked to follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.
They are among several other partnering locations with the Macon County Emergency Management Agency providing warm centers during cold weather.
PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic
gallery vaccine clinic 1 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 2 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 3 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 4 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 5 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 6 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 7 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 8 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 9 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 10 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 11 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 12 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 13 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 14 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 15 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 16 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 17 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 18 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 19 012221.JPG
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten