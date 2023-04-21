MOUNT ZION – Decatur Earthmover Credit Union came out on top at the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards ceremony.

The credit union beat out three other area businesses for the 2022 outstanding Business of the Year award, one of over a dozen awards given to local companies and business leaders on Thursday night.

“We're very excited and we feel very honored to even have the nomination, but then to win the award?” said Jes Younghouse, the credit union’s vice president of marketing. “We do take great value in our community. And we truly are here to help every single person that we can. And so we just feel honored that they would get back to us like that.”

Chamber of Commerce President Jay Woodrum said this year’s race was “neck and neck,” but the credit union’s decades of both business and service in Macon County put it ahead of the rest.

“They are committed to investing in (the) community through financial education, supporting community events and regularly giving to our area's nonprofit organizations,” Woodrum said. “They've also been a long standing member with our Chamber and are always willing to lend a hand when needed.”

The Chamber added multiple new awards this year, including New Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, The President’s Award of Excellence and The NExT Award.

The Mount Zion District Library won the first ever Non-Profit of the Year award. Woodrum called the library “a staple of our community.”

Library Director Ashley Batchelder said she appreciated the recognition,

“It feels amazing,” Batchelder said. “I'm extremely proud of the library and all of the staff and the board members and friends of the library, everyone who has worked hard to make it just a great asset to the community.”

The awards for Volunteer of the Year, New Business of the Year and The President’s Award of Excellence went to Kayla Marsh of Hickory Point Bank & Trust, The Party Shop and Lewis Property Development, respectively.

Ten young professionals were also given NExT — new exceptional trailblazers — awards, meant to recognize emerging leaders in a variety of business and non-profit fields.

Those honorees were:

Stephanie Strick, Mount Zion District Library

Raven Schultz, Decatur Earthmover Credit Union

Lance Mueller, George A. Mueller Beer Co.

Judah Renfro, Decatur Earthmover Credit Union

Evan Hall, Mike Hall Auction Co.

Emily Phillips, Neuhoff Media

Elizabeth Sullard, Synergy HomeCare

Courtney Anderson, BRE Law

Ashley Nail, Decatur Earthmover Credit Union

Abigail Svoboda, Busey Bank

Recipients of the Mount Zion Chamber college scholarships were Kayla Schnippel and Ella Sommer of Mount Zion High School and Senaa Debela of St. Teresa High School.

