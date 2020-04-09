Decatur Easter lunch falls to COVID-19, but only for a while

DECATUR — What would have been Vinnie and Debbie Barbee’s 18th Easter Sunday lunch for the homeless at Decatur’s Water Street Mission is the latest victim to fall to COVID-19.
Vinnie Barbee said Thursday he’s had to cancel the event because there was no way to run it and maintain social distancing rules. He said catering the meal outside where there was more room promised to run afoul of unseasonable cold and wet weather predicted for the weekend and so cancellation was his only choice.
“We are so sorry about that,” he added. “But we want everyone to be safe so that we can all have another Easter together.”
Barbee promised the meal would be rescheduled as soon as it was safe to do so. “And we’ll call it a very late Easter Coronavirus Leaving Party,” he said.
Vinnie Barbee and Debra Barbee
Vinnie Barbee and Debra Barbee
Vinnie Barbee
Vinnie Barbee and Debra Barbee
Vinnie Barbee and Debra Barbee
Vinnie Barbee and Debra Barbee
Debra Barbee
Vinnie Barbee
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
The Decatur Police and Macon County Health Departments have agreed on a way to notify first responders if they're dispatched to an address where someone has tested positive for COVID-19 — but police would like the information more directly.
Vinnie Barbee is all smiles while serving meals on Thursday during the 18th annual Thanksgiving meal at the Water Street Mission in Decatur.