Decatur Easter lunch falls to COVID-19, but only for a while

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — What would have been Vinnie and Debbie Barbee’s 18th Easter Sunday lunch for the homeless at Decatur’s Water Street Mission is the latest victim to fall to COVID-19.

Vinnie Barbee said Thursday he’s had to cancel the event because there was no way to run it and maintain social distancing rules. He said catering the meal outside where there was more room promised to run afoul of unseasonable cold and wet weather predicted for the weekend and so cancellation was his only choice.

“We are so sorry about that,” he added. “But we want everyone to be safe so that we can all have another Easter together.”

Barbee promised the meal would be rescheduled as soon as it was safe to do so. “And we’ll call it a very late Easter Coronavirus Leaving Party,” he said.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.