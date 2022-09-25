Decatur event provides a fighting dance intro to Hispanic culture

DECATUR — The fighting dance art of Capoeira Angola stormed into Decatur on Sunday.

It was one of the surprising attractions at the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration staged under Pavilion One in Fairview Park.

It was presented by musicians and dancers from the Capoeira Angola Center of Illinois, and audience members of every ethnic persuasion were invited to give it a try. And try it they did, in a series of sweeping moves and fluid body movements, while armed with sticks, in a dance discipline that has its origins in the martial arts and once taught slaves how to defend themselves.

There used to be the death penalty for practicing it but, happily, everybody went home safely on Sunday, having learned something cool and interesting about another culture.

And that was exactly the point of Sunday’s event, according to Elizabeth Rivera, president of the Centro for Hispanic and Immigrant Community Opportunities of Macon County.

CHICO, supported by various sponsors, hosted the celebration which, held during Hispanic Heritage Month, is designed to offer an education and appreciation of Latin culture in all its many rich flavors.

And there were a lot of flavors to enjoy, with food and drink vendors, a full program of music entertainment, along with face-painting, craft vendors, games and raffles.

“Just within the community of Decatur, obviously Hispanics are a pretty small minority group,” said Rivera, 23. “But that is what we are here for today: to make ourselves visible, to make our voices heard and to let the rest of the community learn and enjoy our culture and be educated about different countries, different traditions.”

This is the second year for the celebration, which ran from noon until 4 p.m. and saw a steadily growing audience all afternoon. Geraldine Valencia has been both years because her family helps out with the event, and said the Decatur Hispanic community has created something special.

“It's really fun here and a really nice thing they are starting to do here,” said Valencia, 16.

“I hope people from outside our culture will start to learn more about it, and I think they want to learn about it because they obviously enjoy it.”