Decatur event to raise funds for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

DECATUR — One Twisted Sister, 480 N. Brush College Road, will host a fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Nate Kelton will provide crew cuts to anyone who donates $10 or more, which will benefit #TannerTough, in memory of Tanner Gillen, who died of gliobastoma in January 2019. The group buys Christmas presents for children undergoing cancer treatment and other support for families of kids with cancer.

Gloria Martin, who lost her son, Silas, to brain cancer in December 2014, will read selections from her book, "I Cry in the Shower: Loving Silas Living With Cancer," and books can be ordered at the event.

