DECATUR — Multiple memorial events will take place in Decatur this weekend to remember the lives lost in the devastating Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and to honor first responders.

The weekend begins with a memorial motorcycle drive from Coziahr Harley-Davidson in Forsyth to the Decatur 9/11 Memorial in Nelson Park on Saturday, Sept. 9. The ride will start at 4 p.m.

Pairieland ABATE will lead motorcyclists to the memorial, where a short ceremony and a performance of “God Bless America" will take place. Updates can be found on the Coziahr Harley-Davidson Facebook page.

The Hampton Inn along Mount Zion Road will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. Those who are able are invited to make 28 trips to the top of the four-story building and back down in tribute to the over 2,000 steps in each of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers.

“Everybody’s welcome, even if you can only climb one set of stairs. Even if you climb no stairs,” said Brit McKinney, the hotel’s general manager.

The stair climb started in 2020, inspired by the many firefighters employed at the hotel, McKinney said.

Identification badges for the first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001 will be on display in the lobby. When community members arrive to take part in the climb, they can select one of the ID cards and carry it up with them.

“You climb in honor and in memory of them,” McKinney said.

A photo exhibit displaying images of the World Trade Center before, during and after the 9/11 attacks can be observed throughout the hotel’s stairwell. A binder of the exhibit photos will also be available for viewing in the lobby for those not climbing.

For those hoping to attend, the hotel shouldn’t be too hard to spot.

“We drape the whole building in the flag,” McKinney said.

A memorial flag garden, filled with one American flag for every one of the thousands of people who died on 9/11, will also be on display outside, along with some artifacts and interactive items. The event is meant to be a “living memorial,” McKinney said.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend. Registration is not required.

Across town, the 15th annual “Cruise 11 to Remember 9/11” will also kick off on Sunday morning in Decatur’s Central Park. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

The event was created in 2008 in memory of Private John Gifford of Decatur, who enlisted in the Marines after 9/11 and was killed in action in Iraq on March 23, 2003.

The car and bike show now raises funds for the Doug Hagen Memorial Scholarship Fund at MacArthur High School. Hagen, president of the MHS class of 1964, was killed in action in Vietnam and posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

“Cruise 11 has raised tens of thousands of dollars for various military and veteran causes,” said event organizer Ayn Owens in a news release. “We have provided funds for our community’s World War II Memorial, Christmas stockings were sent to the troops, boxes for active-duty troops and basic needs of local veterans. We are proud to continue honoring a military cause in our 15th year by supporting the annual Hagen scholarship fund.”

Any vehicle may enter the show with an $11 entry fee. First responders and veterans will act as judges, selecting the top 10 best of show vehicles.

Food from 343 BBQ will be available for purchase, and free entertainment from Gage McCoy will be offered at the Central Park stage from noon to 2 p.m. Marty Watkins, chaplain of the Macon County Jail, will lead a memorial prayer service at 2 p.m.

After the service, the 11-mile BG Nevitt Memorial yellow ribbon “Cruise” will begin. Participants will be given yellow ribbons. The cruise will begin at the corner of West Main and Merchant streets and head west on Main Street to the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel before turning on Main and heading back downtown.

Owens said she is also challenging community members to write and deliver over 200 thank you notes to the Decatur Police Department this weekend.

“We all need to remember how we felt watching our heroes, in real time, react on 9/11,” Owens said. “Our officers deserve our appreciation and respect daily.”

Guests may call 217-791-1385 for more information.

On Monday, Macon County law enforcement officers and first responders can enjoy a free barbecue lunch at a luncheon organized by local business owner Mark Scranton. This is the fifth year Scranton has organized the free first responder lunches.

Provided by 343 BBQ, the meals will be available at Central Park in Decatur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gage McCoy will also perform during the luncheon.

Members of the public are invited to purchase a lunch with a $10 donation. Proceeds will benefit scholarships for EMS classes at Richland Community College.

“This is just a small token of our gratitude for the daily efforts our first responders put in to assist and protect our communities,” Scranton said in a news release. “The tragedy of 9/11 was an extreme reminder of how dedicated these professionals are to save us when we need them the most.”

The first responder lunch is sponsored by The Bullet Trap, Busey Bank, Stripmasters Services, Cromwell Media, Refreshment Services Pepsi and 343 BBQ.

“A free lunch, handshake and some entertainment is our way of letting them know we will never forget them or the tragedy of 9/11,” Scranton said.

From the Herald & Review archives: Sept. 11, 2001 Sept. 12, 2001 Sept. 13, 2001 Sept. 14, 2001 Sept. 15, 2001 Sept. 16, 2001 Sept. 17, 2001 Sept. 11, 2011 Sept. 12, 2011 Sept. 13, 2011 Sept. 14, 2011 Sept. 15, 2011