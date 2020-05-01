Decatur extends suspension of downtown parking enforcement through May

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR— The city is continuing to suspend enforcement of time limits on metered parking in public lots, streets and alleys in downtown Decatur, officials said.

The Decatur Police Department on Friday said the city was extending the suspension, which had been in place until April 30. It will now extend until May 31, the department said.

Other traffic and parking violations will be enforced under Chapter 34 of the city code.

