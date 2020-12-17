Decatur families to get visit from 'Christmas Caravan'

DECATUR — Donations are being collected for a "Christmas Caravan" that will visit families in Wabash Crossing and Greenwood Manor two days before the holiday.

The effort is being led by The Inc. Spot, a business incubator developed by the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois and the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.

Donations may be dropped off at:

Inc. Spot, 269 W. Eldorado St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Cancer Care Specialists of Decatur, 210 W. McKinley Ave., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

XClusive Uniforms, 2828 N. Main St., Suite 206, Thursday and Friday only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa Claus will bring his sleigh and elves will help deliver the presents on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Recipients will include two Decatur families who were the victims of house fires.