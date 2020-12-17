 Skip to main content
Decatur families to get visit from 'Christmas Caravan'
Decatur families to get visit from 'Christmas Caravan'

Christmas Caravan
DECATUR — Donations are being collected for a "Christmas Caravan" that will visit families in Wabash Crossing and Greenwood Manor two days before the holiday. 

The effort is being led by The Inc. Spot, a business incubator developed by the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois and the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce. 

Donations may be dropped off at: 

  • Inc. Spot, 269 W. Eldorado St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
  • Cancer Care Specialists of Decatur, 210 W. McKinley Ave., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
  • XClusive Uniforms, 2828 N. Main St., Suite 206, Thursday and Friday only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa Claus will bring his sleigh and elves will help deliver the presents on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Recipients will include two Decatur families who were the victims of house fires.

Call Tamarra Fuller, (217) 706-5074, or send a message to the Inc. Spot through Facebook

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

