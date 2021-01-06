Decatur Family YMCA announces new CEO

“I am truly honored to begin the next phase of my Y career as the CEO of the Decatur Family YMCA; and I am looking forward to serving Decatur and Macon County,” Santomassimo said. “The Y has shaped my life and it is my goal to give that gift to others whenever possible. It will be my pleasure to join with the talented board of directors and staff leadership teams to continue the Y’s 143 year history of service to Decatur in the areas of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.”