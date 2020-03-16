Decatur Family YMCA to close until March 30

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our members, children and people in our community,” said Matt Whitehead, Decatur Family YMCA CEO. “Our passion to be a safe gathering place for all is rooted deep in our values – which is why the decision to close our facility was not one that was taken lightly. However, our passion for social responsibility runs just as deep and to remain open and facilitate the gathering of large groups could potentially put more people at risk of contracting COVID-19. We want to make sure that we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure we keep our staff, members and families safe.”