Decatur father honors his daughter through new youth program
alert top story

Decatur father honors his daughter through new youth program

Shemuel Sanders program

Shemuel Sanders announced a new work program aimed at encouraging Decatur youth. Shemilah's Outreach Center is named in honor of Sanders' daughter, who died as a result of gun violence.

 GARRETT KARSTEN, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR— Shemuel Sanders announced Tuesday that he's starting a program for Decatur youth.

Sanders said the program, named in honor of his daughter Shemilah, who passed away as a victim of gun violence over three weeks ago, looks to mentor area kids and encourage them to work toward a successful future.

"We're tired of losing our kids to the streets, to the prisons," Sanders said. "I don't want any one of them to have to go through what my daughter had to go through." 

Shemuel Sanders

Sanders

Starting Monday, youth involved in Shemilah's Outreach Center will work alongside Sanders doing landscaping, such as mowing lawns, trimming and cleaning up neighborhoods. The youth will gather at 8 a.m. for breakfast and begin working at 9 a.m. They'll also be provided lunch around 11 a.m. where a speaker will meet and talk with the kids.

The program will be Monday through Friday for four weeks and then transition to an after-school program once school starts again. Tutoring programs will be available for students struggling with grades, among other plans to encourage learning. 

Sanders said the community can help by donating to sponsor youth in the program.

"It takes a village to try to touch these youth and change them in the right direction," Sanders said. 

