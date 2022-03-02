 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur firefighters battle house fire

  • Updated
  • 0

DECATUR — A vacant home in the 300 block of West Waggoner Street in Decatur was extensively damaged by a fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

Waggoner Street fire

Decatur firefighters battled an overnight house fire on West Waggoner Street. The cause is considered suspicious and is under investigation. 

Firefighters received the call at 3:35 a.m. and arrived minutes later to find the entire second story of the house burning with fire blowing through the roof.

The house was empty and undergoing renovations. The blaze was upgraded to a two-alarm fire, with an engine company and ladder truck added to fight the fire. Crews used multiple ground lines and aerial apparatus to control the fire and completed their work at 6:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. No one was injured, though a neighboring home sustained some minor damage from the fire's heat.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv zoo closes in Ukraine but animals still remain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News