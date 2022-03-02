Decatur firefighters battle house fire

DECATUR — A vacant home in the 300 block of West Waggoner Street in Decatur was extensively damaged by a fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

Firefighters received the call at 3:35 a.m. and arrived minutes later to find the entire second story of the house burning with fire blowing through the roof.

The house was empty and undergoing renovations. The blaze was upgraded to a two-alarm fire, with an engine company and ladder truck added to fight the fire. Crews used multiple ground lines and aerial apparatus to control the fire and completed their work at 6:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. No one was injured, though a neighboring home sustained some minor damage from the fire's heat.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.