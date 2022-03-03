Decatur fish fry Fridays are back

DECATUR — Last year, Our Lady of Lourdes School offered Lenten fish fry Fridays, but it was carryout only.

In 2020, thanks to COVID, they had to cancel altogether.

But this year, in-person dining is back, along with carryout, said chair Liz Wherley. The fish fry is every Friday in March from 5 to 7 p.m. at the school, 3850 Lourdes Drive.

"Come one, come all," she said. "We're hoping for a huge crowd. It's a fundraiser for the parish, and we're hoping it's not only a wonderful chance for fellowship and to sit down and share a meal together, but to raise some funds for the school."

Adult meals are $10 and include walleye, catfish or baked cod, a baked potato and slaw. Kids' meals are $5. Call (217) 877-4408 starting at 4:30 p.m. to order ahead and you can order either carryout or dine-in.

The eighth-graders will have a bake sale on March 4 and 11 to raise money for their class trip and for the class gift to the school, while the school band will have a bake sale on March 18 and the Boy Scouts on March 25.

The Knights of Columbus will serve fish on Fridays through April 8, with a one-piece walleye dinner costing $10; two pieces of walleye, $12; 6-ounce cod, $12; 12-ounce cod, $20; shrimp, $14; baked tilapia, $12. All dinners come with coleslaw, rye bread and your choice of fries or baked potato.

Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a fish fry on April 1. Tickets cost $12 and must be ordered in advance.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

