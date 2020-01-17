Decatur forecast for Saturday: 🌧️ and 🥶

DECATUR — First rain on Saturday, then bitter cold.

That's the Decatur-area forecast issued Friday from the National Weather Service, which has been monitoring ever-changing conditions coming from a massive winter storm barreling across the U.S.

The system has triggered winter weather advisories from central Nebraska to New England. The most substantial snow is forecast for the Great Lakes, with a blizzard warning for parts of the Upper Midwest.

Several inches of snow and sleet fell Friday in Iowa, grounding flights in Des Moines, on Friday. A plane slid off an icy taxiway at Kansas City International Airport.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Numerous school events were cancelled in the Metro East. Lambert lnternational Airport in St. Louis reported more than 130 flights canceled as of noon Friday.

The weather service says up to 2 inches of snow will accumulate in the Decatur area, with larger amounts to the north.

"This will melt pretty fast though due to temperatures warming up by Friday night and with the rain that follows directly after the snow," said Jack Gerfen, meteorologist for Herald & Review media partner WCIA.