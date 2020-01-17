Decatur forecast for Saturday: 🌧️ and 🥶
0 comments
top story
CENTRAL ILLINOIS WEATHER

Decatur forecast for Saturday: 🌧️ and 🥶

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin Winter Weather

Jorge Hernandez tries to cover his face from the cold while walking in Milwaukee.

 MIKE DE SISTI, MILWAUKEE JOURNAL-SENTINEL

DECATUR — First rain on Saturday, then bitter cold.

That's the Decatur-area forecast issued Friday from the National Weather Service, which has been monitoring ever-changing conditions coming from a massive winter storm barreling across the U.S. 

The system has triggered winter weather advisories from central Nebraska to New England. The most substantial snow is forecast for the Great Lakes, with a blizzard warning for parts of the Upper Midwest.

Several inches of snow and sleet fell Friday in Iowa, grounding flights in Des Moines, on Friday. A plane slid off an icy taxiway at Kansas City International Airport.

Numerous school events were cancelled in the Metro East. Lambert lnternational Airport in St. Louis reported more than 130 flights canceled as of noon Friday.

The weather service says up to 2 inches of snow will accumulate in the Decatur area, with larger amounts to the north. 

"This will melt pretty fast though due to temperatures warming up by Friday night and with the rain that follows directly after the snow," said Jack Gerfen, meteorologist for Herald & Review media partner WCIA. 

Wind chill values as low as 8 degrees below zero area are possible Saturday. The cold air is expected to stay for the early part of the week.

A Flood Watch also is in effect through Saturday morning. 

MORE ONLINE

Get the latest weather information on your phone from the Herald & Review newsroom. Visit herald-review.com/apps. 

What are weather conditions like where you are? Join the conversation on social media by using #cilwx. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 dead in crash in Piatt County
Local

1 dead in crash in Piatt County

DECATUR — Illinois State Police said Saturday that a fatal crash happened at Illinois Route 105 and County Road 1350 North in Piatt County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News