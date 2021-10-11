Decatur Garden Club plans Tablescapes fundraiser

The annual Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest is open for registration June 1-30 at the Beautify Decatur Coalition website,
beautifydecatur.com.
Clay Jackson
DECATUR — The Garden Club of Decatur will host Tablescapes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court.
The event will showcase dining tables, each uniquely decorated, created by Garden Club members. Those in attendance will be able to stroll through the tables and talk to the designers.
The day will also include opportunities to win door prizes, participate in a silent auction and enjoy refreshments.
Tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and are available from Garden Club members or by email,
tablescapetickets@gmail.com.
Proceeds support Garden Club projects like the community gardens, the hanging baskets in Central Park and other local beautification projects.
ARCHIVES: 2015 Beautify Decatur Coalition Downtown Planting Event
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling From left, Cindy Kozeliski, Sarah Peterson, Debby Turner Trump, Greg Burgett and Connie Burgett distribute flowers in the Decatur Public Library parking lot to be planted around downtown Decatur during the Beautify Decatur Coalition planting event Thursday.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Luisa Hundley fills planters with fellow Garden Club of Decatur members while working along South Main Street near Lincoln Square during the Beautify Decatur Coalition planting event Thursday.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Beautify Decatur Coalition downtown planting event Thursday May 14, 2015
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Beautify Decatur Coalition downtown planting event Thursday May 14, 2015
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Beautify Decatur Coalition downtown planting event Thursday May 14, 2015
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Beautify Decatur Coalition downtown planting event Thursday May 14, 2015
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Beautify Decatur Coalition downtown planting event Thursday May 14, 2015
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Beautify Decatur Coalition downtown planting event Thursday May 14, 2015
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Beautify Decatur Coalition downtown planting event Thursday May 14, 2015
