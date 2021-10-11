 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Garden Club plans Tablescapes fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
Beautify_Decatur 1 052421.JPG

Beautify Decatur Coalition members work recently to place wave petunias on West Main Street in Decatur. Beautify Decatur Coalition and the Garden Club of Decatur worked together around town and received the flowers from Connies Country Greenhouse in Latham.

 Clay Jackson

The annual Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest is open for registration June 1-30 at the Beautify Decatur Coalition website, beautifydecatur.com.

DECATUR — The Garden Club of Decatur will host Tablescapes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court.

The event will showcase dining tables, each uniquely decorated, created by Garden Club members. Those in attendance will be able to stroll through the tables and talk to the designers.

The day will also include opportunities to win door prizes, participate in a silent auction and enjoy refreshments.

Tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and are available from Garden Club members or by email, tablescapetickets@gmail.com.

Proceeds support Garden Club projects like the community gardens, the hanging baskets in Central Park and other local beautification projects.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Inside the Public Painted Pianos Project at Richland Community College

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News