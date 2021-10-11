Decatur Garden Club plans Tablescapes fundraiser

DECATUR — The Garden Club of Decatur will host Tablescapes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court.

The event will showcase dining tables, each uniquely decorated, created by Garden Club members. Those in attendance will be able to stroll through the tables and talk to the designers.

The day will also include opportunities to win door prizes, participate in a silent auction and enjoy refreshments.

Tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and are available from Garden Club members or by email, tablescapetickets@gmail.com.

Proceeds support Garden Club projects like the community gardens, the hanging baskets in Central Park and other local beautification projects.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

