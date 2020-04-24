You are the owner of this article.
Decatur golf courses to reopen May 1, tee times available for reservation
DECATUR— The Decatur Park District announced in a statement Friday its plans to reopen golf courses.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday afternoon while announcing the Illinois stay-at-home order to be extended through May that golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines. Park district officials said that once more details are released by the governor, preparations to follow them and allow for safe play at its courses will be made.

Tee time reservations will be available starting Monday at 8 a.m. Golfers can either contact Hickory Point Golf Club at (217) 421-7444 or Red Tail Run Golf Club at (217) 422-2211 to make reservations. The first available tee time is Friday, May 1 at 7 a.m.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

