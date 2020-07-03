Decatur: Grilling, home improvements on holiday weekend to-do lists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— As Independence Day weekend kicks off, community residents prepare for weekend plans of celebration and time off work.

Kenney's Ace Hardware saw a surge in business Friday, according to owner Terry Kenney. The hardware store on 2880 Mount Zion Road had plenty of customers looking for home improvement and grilling supplies

"We've sold a couple grills and there's couple grills we have to deliver today," Kenney said around mid-day Friday. "The 4th of July weekend is pretty good because people are home doing things."

Donovan Peña, 45, plans to get some projects finished like mowing, pruning his bushes, trimming tree limbs. The Decatur resident was shopping for water hoses so he could also water his lawn and cotter pins to repair his lawn mower, among other tools.

"I have the day off so I'm trying to work and get some jobs that need to get done around the house, most of them outside. It's not raining so I'm taking advantage of that."