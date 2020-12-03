 Skip to main content
Decatur groups handing out care items to needy
DECATUR— Two local organizations will spend a day this month handing out backpacks filled with personal care items to those in need.

The backpacks will be given out starting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 at the Good Samaritan Inn and Oasis Day Center, an event hosted by the John C. Ellis Lodge No. 17 Free and Accepted Masons and St. Mary's Chapter No. 65 Order of Eastern Star.

Items along with a backpack will include a blanket, scarf, two pairs of socks, two pairs of gloves, a hot, two toothbrushes, toothpaste, washcloth, deodorant, bar soap, comb, facemasks, sanitizer, two bottles of water and a bag of snacks, said Lodge Chaplain Marty Watkins.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

