Decatur health care worker tests positive for COVID-19, agency says

DECATUR — A woman identified as a health care worker employed in Decatur has tested positive for COVID-19, the DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported.
The department on Tuesday listed the 19-year-old woman as having the coronavirus disease. She is a DeWitt County resident and is isolation, the agency said.
The department is not releasing the woman's name or where she works.
She is the second DeWitt County resident to have coronavirus. The department said 157 people have been tested, with 149 being negative and six pending. The first person who tested positive recovered, the department said.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 144 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the state’s highest one-day total. Those deaths push the state’s total over 2,000 to 2,125.
IDPH also reported 2,219 new cases of the disease, bringing that total to 48,102. Many of those patients have recovered, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
Ezike said 49 percent of people surveyed who tested positive reported they were symptom-free two weeks after their positive test. For people between two and four weeks removed from their positive test, 61 percent felt recovered, while 74 percent who were more than four weeks from testing positive felt recovered.
“I hope that’s seen as encouraging news, that people do recover,” Ezike said.
Ezike added that as of Monday, 4,738 people in Illinois were hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 1,245 were in intensive care and 778 of those are on a ventilator.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
