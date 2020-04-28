Decatur health care worker tests positive for COVID-19, agency says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — A woman identified as a health care worker employed in Decatur has tested positive for COVID-19, the DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported.

The department on Tuesday listed the 19-year-old woman as having the coronavirus disease. She is a DeWitt County resident and is isolation, the agency said.

The department is not releasing the woman's name or where she works.

She is the second DeWitt County resident to have coronavirus. The department said 157 people have been tested, with 149 being negative and six pending. The first person who tested positive recovered, the department said.