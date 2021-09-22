Decatur Hispanic community to host heritage celebration

DECATUR — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Decatur Hispanic community will be hosting a celebration on Sunday, Sept. 26, in Fairview Park.
The Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be from noon to 3 p.m. in Pavilion 1. It will include food from Smack n' Tacos, La Calentana and Kona Ice food trucks, a mariachi band, cultural fair, Mexican folk dance performance, a piñata raffle, caricatures by local artist Ed Lazono, Jr. and kid-friendly games.
For more information, call Elizabeth Rivera at 309-760-9013.
24 reasons why the Decatur region is special
This collection was inspired by our our project, "100 reasons to love the Decatur area,” which each day looked at a different person, place or thing that's special about the region.
As we exit COVID, let's reconnect with what we miss.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
Tate & Lyle is one of the city's most successful businesses and owner of perhaps its most recognizable landmark.
Since its construction in the 1920s as a water source for the city's growing industry, Lake Decatur has become a prime location for fishing, s…
