 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Decatur Hispanic community to host heritage celebration

  • 0

DECATUR — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Decatur Hispanic community will be hosting a celebration on Sunday, Sept. 26, in Fairview Park.

The Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be from noon to 3 p.m. in Pavilion 1. It will include food from Smack n' Tacos, La Calentana and Kona Ice food trucks, a mariachi band, cultural fair, Mexican folk dance performance, a piñata raffle, caricatures by local artist Ed Lazono, Jr. and kid-friendly games. 

The new census data shows the U.S. is more diverse and multiracial than ever. However, the data collection done in 2020 has been the most challenging of any census year  counting the population in the middle of a pandemic and in the middle of an embattled political year in the U.S. The data shows multiracial growth and a shrinking White population for the first time in the nation's history. Dr. Maria Ilcheva at Florida International University said, "We see that level that indicates the direction in which the country is going."According to the 2020 U.S. Census data, people of color represented 43 percent of the total U.S. population. That's up from 34 percent in 2010. The White, non-Hispanic population decreased by 8.6 percent.The Hispanic-Latino population the largest minority in the country grew to more than 62 million people in 2020, which is a growth of 23 percent.  Still, there's reason to believe that some in these communities went undercounted. "The numbers are not reported in their totality," said Nora Sandigo, founder of the Nora Sandigo Children Foundation."They are as accurate as they can be considering the circumstances," Ilcheva said.Ilcheva says that although the data collection in 2020 was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and a chaotic election year, the census did a good job on collecting data. "Over a third of the households had to be counted throughout other ways," Ilcheva said. "Through census enumerators, through door to door canvassers, in the middle of a pandemic that was a hard challenge to meet."Sandigo said, "They are not really accurate, because the community we are underreported, especially the immigrant community."She has been fighting for the rights of the undocumented community in the country for over 30 years. She says most undocumented families did not fill out their census forms. Dania Palma, who lives in Miami, didn't fill hers out. The Honduran native says she was afraid to because she doesn't have a green card she was scared. Ilcheva ran a model for Newsy. She found that if the growth in the Hispanic community remains like the last decade, we can expect it will be the majority of the U.S. population by the mid 2090's. "Hispanics are also multiracial," Ilcheva said. "They may be White, they may be Black, they may be a mix of races." For South Florida for example, it's not just about the Cuban community anymore.Ilcheva said, "We also have growing Venezuelan, Honduran, Ecuadorian, other Latin communities like Brazilians."In fact, Ilcheva said Brazilians are an example of communities that were less likely to fill out their census forms because of language barriers. One Brazilian who is living in Las Vegas, Dandara Oliveira, said she did not fill hers out either. She said she didn't have information about it, she had spent little time in the U.S. and she didn't know English yet.The new U.S. Census numbers will also play a role in the redistricting process. But according to Ilcheva, the Hispanic community increase won't make a huge difference on future elections.  "Even though they are the largest minority block, I still think they don't have the voting power that the Black African community has," she said.Based on the 2020 numbers, Texas will gain two seats while states like Florida, Montana and North Carolina will gain one seat each.  California, Illinois, Michigan and New York will lose one seat each.  According to the 2020 census, in Florida nine percent of the population identified themselves as multiracial. That's a 55 percent increase over 2010. 

For more information, call Elizabeth Rivera at 309-760-9013. 

24 reasons why the Decatur region is special

This collection was inspired by our our project, "100 reasons to love the Decatur area,” which each day looked at a different person, place or thing that's special about the region. 

See the series here. 

As we exit COVID, let's reconnect with what we miss. 

Sangamon River winds through area's history, future
History

Sangamon River winds through area's history, future

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

Penny Hammel, a Decatur golfing legend
History

Penny Hammel, a Decatur golfing legend

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

Transfer House remains icon of community
History

Transfer House remains icon of community

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. 

Lincoln's Decatur-area roots
Local

Lincoln's Decatur-area roots

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

ADM continues to find ways to change our world
Local

ADM continues to find ways to change our world

  • Jaylyn Cook
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

Sufjan Stevens' low-fi ode to Decatur
History

Sufjan Stevens' low-fi ode to Decatur

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

George Halas' Hall of Fame career began in Decatur
History

George Halas' Hall of Fame career began in Decatur

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

Bike trails among Decatur's most popular amenities
Local

Bike trails among Decatur's most popular amenities

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

Tate & Lyle maintains 'Castle in the Cornfields'
History

Tate & Lyle maintains 'Castle in the Cornfields'

  • John Reidy
  • 0

Tate & Lyle is one of the city's most successful businesses and owner of perhaps its most recognizable landmark.

Richard Oglesby launched Lincoln, served Union and Illinois
History

Richard Oglesby launched Lincoln, served Union and Illinois

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

Lake Decatur is more than just a source of water
History

Lake Decatur is more than just a source of water

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Since its construction in the 1920s as a water source for the city's growing industry, Lake Decatur has become a prime location for fishing, s…

Civic Center arena a hub for hockey, recreation
History

Civic Center arena a hub for hockey, recreation

  • JUSTIN CONN Herald & Review
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

Decatur Staleys led to Chicago Bears
History

Decatur Staleys led to Chicago Bears

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

Spitler Woods State Natural Area
History

Spitler Woods State Natural Area

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

Brick streets paved with promise in Decatur
History

Brick streets paved with promise in Decatur

  • John Reidy
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. 

City bears the name of a hero: Decatur
History

City bears the name of a hero: Decatur

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • Updated
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. 

Scovill Sculpture Park takes root
Arts and Theatre

Scovill Sculpture Park takes root

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. 

Decatur featured in numerous films, TV shows
Entertainment

Decatur featured in numerous films, TV shows

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • Updated
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. 

Caterpillar a stalwart of Decatur industry, economy
Local

Caterpillar a stalwart of Decatur industry, economy

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. 

Decatur Area Arts Council enriches community's culture
Arts and Theatre

Decatur Area Arts Council enriches community's culture

  • Donnette Beckett
  • Updated
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. 

The train history of Decatur
Local

The train history of Decatur

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

Frank Lloyd Wright’s influence seen in Decatur house
Local

Frank Lloyd Wright’s influence seen in Decatur house

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

Behold the Decatur cheese toastie
History

Behold the Decatur cheese toastie

  • HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

Millikin homestead memorializes prominent family
History

Millikin homestead memorializes prominent family

  • Claire Hettinger
  • 0

The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special. ​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News