Decatur hockey games aim to raise $15,000 for the American Cancer Society

DECATUR — Former players from the Decatur Youth Hockey Association will come together to lace up their skates this weekend in hopes of raising $15,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The alumni charity games will be 4 p.m. (senior game) and 6:30 p.m. (junior game) on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Admission is a minimum $5 donation.

The association's alumni will come from multiple states, including South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and Minnesota, to take part in the event, the associated said in a statement. Players will range in age, with the most seasoned at 61 years old.

Food and beverages, including alcohol, will be sold during the games. A variety of silent and live auction items will be available, including tickets to St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals games.

Over the past three years, the association has raised more than $62,000 for the American Cancer Society and $5,000 for its own youth scholarship program, and it has donated about 12 boxes of toys to the Salvation Army Toys for Tots campaign.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the civic center.

