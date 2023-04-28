DECATUR — Homework Hangout Club, Inc. is set to receive over $1 million in federal grant money.
The Decatur organization was announced on Friday as one of 68 nationwide organizations being awarded a YouthBuild grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to fund the youth labor training and employment service programs.
Homework Hangout Club was awarded a grant of $1,472,000 for its Youthbuild program.
“It’s a tremendous achievement for the city and for the county,” said Stefan Dawson, program coordinator at Homework Hangout Club. “But when you think about the work that (we) do, there’s really not a price tag you can put on that.”
YouthBuild programs provide education and workforce training for disadvantaged young people aged 16 to 24 who are neither enrolled in school or in the labor market for jobs in high-demand industries, specifically construction. Homework Hangout Club has run its YouthBuild program for nearly a decade.
Participants spend time in the classroom to get their GED’s, Dawson said, but they also get other workforce training like becoming CPR certified or getting a food handlers license. Participants also get hands-on experience by helping the organization remodel local homes.
“Once they get done with our program, we try to push them toward the trades and help them get a good-paying job,” Dawson said.
YouthBuild construction programs emphasize green building techniques, including understanding sustainable building materials, solar panel installation, weatherization processes and the use of Energy Star appliances.
Other career areas YouthBuild participants can train for include healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and logistics, culinary arts and hospitality.
Participants will spend half their time in classroom instruction earning a high school diploma or equivalency degree and the other half in workplace training for postsecondary opportunities.
The YouthBuild grants are administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration.
