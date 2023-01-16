Decatur honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with 37th annual Freedom March

DECATUR — Angela Grant had a reason to march.

Grant, who is a triplet, lost her sister at the end of December. Her sister’s memory is part of what moved her to march in honor of the late Martin Luther King Jr. and “to keep on letting the dream live.”

“United we stand, divided we fall,” said Grant, of Decatur. “And I believe that God wants us to be united as one because we are one nation.”

Grant was one of dozens of citizens who turned out to march from Mueller Park to the Decatur Civic Center, despite the rain, along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Monday morning. The march was part of the city’s 37th annual Freedom March, the first full program since the start of the COVID pandemic.

For this year's program organizers focused on the importance of educating young people about the past to improve the future, according to officials with the city’s Human Relations Commission.

“We need to not forget our past and keep the legacy of Dr. King alive, and remember (that) this is not just a day off from school or work,” said Penny Rogers, human resources manager for the city of Decatur. “You know, we need to remember the real meaning of today.”

The ages of the marchers spanned decades and included a large group of students from the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur. Some of those students said they were inspired by King’s legacy.

“He was the reason why we got freedom today,” said Jakaila Currie, 13, a student at Hope Academy in Decatur.

“He was our fighter and he was our believer,” added Phaith Cook, 8, also a Hope Academy student.

Once at the Civic Center, marchers heard from Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and featured speaker Richard Hansen, a longtime history teacher at Mount Zion High School whose African-American Experience students have been creating exhibits for Decatur’s African-American Cultural and Genealogy Society and Museum for many years.

Hansen spoke about his class, about King and about historical racial tensions between Decatur and Mount Zion dating back to the lynching of Samuel J. Bush in June of 1893.

“For the longest time, Mount Zion had a reputation as the city that lynched a Black man from Decatur,” Hansen said.

Hansen’s students learn about Bush’s lynching and about other significant events in Black American history often ignored or simplified in many history curricula.

Though almost 60 years after King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech, Hansen acknowledged his class might still prove controversial in some parts of the country.

He said he’s thankful to have the backing of administration at Mount Zion High School. But in other states, he said, he might be fired for teaching a class so focused on race, referencing bans on critical race theory and other race-related concepts in states like Florida and Arkansas.

“I’m not going to say that everything’s rosy in the halls of Mount Zion High School,” Hansen said.

His African-American history course usually has about 25 to 30 students per class, out of approximately 800 students in the school. In a perfect world, all students would take the elective, he said.

Still, Hansen said his current students give him reason to believe a better future lies ahead.

“I don’t know if these problems are going to be solved in my lifetime, or even in the lifetime of most everybody in here,” he told the crowd. “But as long as we have these kinds of kids, it gives me hope.”

This year, Hansen’s African-American Experience students were joined by students at Eisenhower, MacArthur and Taylorville high schools in creating what Hansen said is his largest exhibit yet — an exploration into race in the criminal justice system he’s calling “Law and Order: Mass Incarceration and the New Jim Crow.”

The exhibit will be officially introduced at the African-American Cultural and Genealogy Society and Museum on May 8. In fact, all student exhibits from the last three years, which didn’t have proper unveilings due to the pandemic, will be introduced at that time. Exhibits added since 2020 cover topics including the Obama years, Emmett Till, the Black Power movement, the Tulsa Race Massacre and more.

As for Martin Luther King Jr., Hansen told the Herald & Review that while King didn’t really ask to be put on a pedestal, people can still find solace in his words.

“His message of inclusivity and non violence is timeless,” Hansen said. “And that is something that it doesn't matter whether he said those words in 1963, or now 60 years later in 2023. It still resonates with people. He envisioned a world that was better than what he saw at the time. And we are better than we were back in 1963. But we have a long way to go."

