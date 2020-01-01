Decatur hospitals welcome first babies of the new year on Wednesday

DECATUR – Both of Decatur's hospitals already can boast of a New Year's baby this year.
Hazel Suzanne Swink was born at 7:56 a.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital to Amber and Brian Swink, and welcomed by big sister June, 2, and extended family.
“Hazel is for my dad's mom,” Amber Swink said. “He gave her the nickname 'Hazel' when she was real fidgety. When she would clean up after him and stuff, he called her Hazel.”
Hazel was the title character on a 1960s TV show about a maid. Suzanne Maxheimer is Amber Swink's mother and the baby's middle name is in her honor.
The birth was a scheduled Caesarian section, so the day and time weren't a surprise, and the family knew Hazel would be a girl, so that wasn't a surprise, either, Amber Swink said. She and Brian decided they had to surprise the family in some fashion, and kept the name a deep, dark secret until the family arrived to meet little Hazel on Wednesday.
“Last night, when I was putting June to bed, I told her, 'When you wake up, Grandma's taking you to the hospital so you can see your new baby sister,'” Amber Swink said. “And she looked at me with a blank stare and just said, 'No.'”
“She got a little more excited on the way over,” said Earl Swink.
June was named for her great-grandmother, June Huffer, and for Brian Swink's mother, Arlene.
“I'm the only 'great' one here,” Huffer quipped.
Ryder Alexander Poe, born at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to Courtney and Ryan Poe, had already sent his parents to the hospital three previous times on false alarms, Ryan Poe said, before deciding to make a speedy appearance on New Year's Day only 20 minutes after the Poes arrived. He wasn't due until Jan. 14.
“I guess the fourth time is the charm,” Ryan Poe said with a laugh.
All the men in Ryan Poe's family have names that begin with R, and while Ryan had suggested naming his son after himself, Courtney preferred a different name, and they compromised with “Ryder.” He follows his 3-year-old sister, Ava, and like her, has red hair.
“His great-grandpa (Jack Calfee) has 10 redheads in the family,” said great-grandmother, Patty Calfee.
