Decatur hospitals welcome first babies of the new year on Wednesday

DECATUR – Both of Decatur's hospitals already can boast of a New Year's baby this year.

Hazel Suzanne Swink was born at 7:56 a.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital to Amber and Brian Swink, and welcomed by big sister June, 2, and extended family.

“Hazel is for my dad's mom,” Amber Swink said. “He gave her the nickname 'Hazel' when she was real fidgety. When she would clean up after him and stuff, he called her Hazel.”

Hazel was the title character on a 1960s TV show about a maid. Suzanne Maxheimer is Amber Swink's mother and the baby's middle name is in her honor.

The birth was a scheduled Caesarian section, so the day and time weren't a surprise, and the family knew Hazel would be a girl, so that wasn't a surprise, either, Amber Swink said. She and Brian decided they had to surprise the family in some fashion, and kept the name a deep, dark secret until the family arrived to meet little Hazel on Wednesday.

“Last night, when I was putting June to bed, I told her, 'When you wake up, Grandma's taking you to the hospital so you can see your new baby sister,'” Amber Swink said. “And she looked at me with a blank stare and just said, 'No.'”

“She got a little more excited on the way over,” said Earl Swink.

