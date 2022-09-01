Decatur Labor Day Parade back with 'vote yes for worker's rights' theme

DECATUR — The labor movement has always been central in state Sen. Doris Turner’s life.

The Springfield Democrat recalls that “the first and only job” her father held upon moving to Central Illinois in the 1940s was a unionized factory job at the local Allis-Chalmers equipment plant.

“That union job provided a very good middle class lifestyle for me and my family,” Turner said. “It continued to provide that for my mother even after my father died because of those great union benefits.”

“And I just believe that unions have really built the middle class and provide opportunities for everyone,” she added. “And we really have to make sure that we support and cherish those opportunities.”

Turner, who is running for a full Illinois Senate term against Republican state Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield, will serve as the grand marshal of the Decatur Labor Day Parade and Picnic on Monday, Sept. 5.

The annual event will bring together about two dozen Central Illinois labor unions, according to parade organizer Riki Dial, southern regional director of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council.

Logistically, Dial said the parade should be similar to most years. But this year’s theme is different.

Marchers this year will organize under the banner of “vote yes for workers rights.”

It is a nod to the constitutional amendment on the November ballot that will ask Illinois voters whether workers have “a fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively…”

If approved, the amendment would prohibit state and local governments from enacting “right to work” laws, which state that no person can be compelled to join a union as a condition of employment. Such laws, on the books in more than half the states, are generally viewed as detrimental to the collective bargaining power of labor unions.

Though Illinois is generally viewed as one of the strongest states for organized labor, the state is just a few years removed from the tenure of former Gov. Bruce Rauner, who was notably hostile towards labor unions and made the ability for local governments to enact “right to work zones” a key part of his agenda.

Dial characterized “right to work” as “an oxymoron because it does not give workers rights.”

“It lowers the ability to vote a union into your workplace and lowers wages and lowers safety standards for employers,” Dial said.

State lawmakers, including several Republicans, voted last year to place the question on the ballot.

The Decatur parade will be followed by the ninth annual picnic, organized by the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, in Fairview Park. The parade kicks off in downtown Decatur at 10 a.m. with the picnic immediately following until 2 p.m. The picnic is free to union sponsors and $25 for everyone else.