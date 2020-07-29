Decatur Labor Day Parade cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns

×
Union workers, political organizations and local organizations march in the Labor Day Parade in downtown Decatur in 2019. Officials have announced the 2020 parade has been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR – Coronavirus concerns have prompted the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly to cancel the Decatur Labor Day Parade.
“After much discussion and concern over COVID-19 restrictions, including an increase in cases in and around Macon County, they voted to cancel the parade,” spokeswoman Amy Rueff said.
The group previously decided to cancel its annual picnic, held after the parade, which attracts some 2,500 union members and their families.
Rueff said organizers are in the process of developing a plan to highlight the “great things that unions do” through various marketing, social media, and some kind of community action.
The Herald & Review, in cooperation with the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, will be publishing its annual Salute to Unions special section on Saturday, Sept. 5. The special section highlights local unions, members and the work they do in the community. If you have a story idea or information about a union, a member or a community project they’ve undertaken, share details with Scott Perry at
scott.perry@lee.net before Aug. 5. PHOTOS: 2019 Decatur Labor Day Parade and picnic
