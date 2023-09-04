DECATUR — “Empower Unions; Empower Workers” was the theme of Monday’s Decatur Labor Day Parade and Picnic, and it shined throughout with displays of what skilled union labor can do, and what it can earn doing it.

The huge parade featured over 60 entries from marching bands to massive horsepower and even horses. It was so long it was still heading north on Franklin Street as the head of it came back south on South Water Street having wound around the city’s downtown area.

The benefits of union jobs, and the types of workers now doing them, was spotlighted front and center on the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 146 Women’s Committee float. The brotherhood is slowly making room for more sisterhood, with some 30 female members now out of a total membership numbering 600.

It takes five years to train an apprentice electrician, but they earn as they learn. Fifth-year apprentice Tera Kapraun will be done in May, and she was urging more women to take a look at the bright future of being a union electrician.

“It’s just not something we’re told about,” said Kapraun, 32, who lives in Mount Zion.

“A lot of high schools are only pushing college and going to a four-year university; they are not pushing the trades in general, and so women are finding out about these good jobs even less than young men are.”

Which can short-circuit some dazzling earnings potential. “Your apprenticeship is paid, so you have on-the-job training and your schooling is free,” said IBEW 146 treasurer Michelle Wayne.

“And at the end of five years you make more than $43 an hour, so about $80,000 to $90,000 a year. We’re trying to push these jobs at job fairs to tell people about them.”

The IBEW 146 women’s committee seeks to reflect its good fortune back into the community in other ways, too, with outreach projects and volunteer work that make life a bit brighter for everybody.

Amy Rueff, resource director for the Illinois AFL-CIO and treasurer of the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, which hosted Monday’s parade, said union workers of both sexes remain the backbone of their communities.

“We’re here and we’re really proud to be working here,” she said.

“We are citizens first and this is where we live and work and retire, and so we want to make sure people know that we are invested in this community and we’re giving back.”

The Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly saluted Monday by handing out $16,500 in grants to various organizations and making a $10,000 donation to veterans’ scholarships at Richland Community College.

Pride in the job, even when you’re done doing it and have headed off into retirement, is another union attribute that was on display during the parade. It was enshrined in the shape of a bright red and fully restored 1933 Chevrolet fire truck driven by Gary Workman, a retired Decatur fireman who served 25 years.

The truck drove ahead of a retired group of Decatur firefighters who meet each month to discuss old times and keep up with new ones. Workman said firefighting and the kind of camaraderie that comes from doing it kindles a flame in the heart that never goes out.

“It’s a brotherhood, a sisterhood,” said Workman, 65. “We have so many shared experiences from the time we worked together, and it’s still fun to get together.”

The gleaming antique fire engine was a project started by his firefighter father and proudly inherited by Workman. He’s got it painted and decorated as a Decatur fire truck would have been, even though the vehicle actually came from another city.

“I wanted to put the Decatur name on it because Decatur has been pretty good to me,” he added.

Bringing up the rear of the parade was another example of city pride, and this one was built here from the wheels up: a massive 73-ton Caterpillar dozer almost as long as a city bus and standing some 16 feet tall on 7-foot-high tires.

It dwarfed everything around it, but UAW Local 751 day shift committeeman Brian Marts said: “It’s really a baby, honestly. The biggest ones we build out in Decatur weigh 240,000 pounds (or roughly 120 tons).”

Joseph Henington, a union mechanic, said you won’t be seeing one of those in anybody’s Labor Day Parade. “You could not drive them on the roads,” he explained. “The roads would break.”

Both men were pleased at the opportunity to show off what skilled Central Illinois labor can build, machines that are in use in mines, quarries and massive construction projects scattered across the planet. And yet still built right here, in the heart of the Decatur community.

“It’s cool to drive it, it’s cool to work on it and I like the kids’ faces when they get to see it up close and just how big it is,” added Henington, 46. “It’s a good job, you can make a good living, and when these vehicles go to the buyer, we make sure they’re running right. We’re proud of what we do.”

19 photos of Decatur celebrating Labor Day 55 Chevy 1919 Labor Day parade A signed duty Carpenters Local 742 Dewitt Celebrates Firefighters march Fruits of labor Heavy equipment It's their day Labor Day parade Labor Day parade queen Made in America Mayor Rupp and Senator McCarthy Parade marshal Tug-of-war Union members march 1941 Labor Day parade Ladies Garment Workers The Decatur Labor Day parade