Decatur leaders mourn 'Mr. Radio' Orv Graham

DECATUR — The voice of Decatur has been silenced.
Popular radio personality and community leader Orv Graham, 82, died Tuesday at St. Mary's Hospital. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
As a community leader promoting businesses and activities, Graham’s voice was often heard on television, radio and even on-hold phone messages. He advanced in the radio business by becoming the manager of WSOY in 1983 and retired 10 years later to work in the insurance and financial services business. But he would eventually return to his love of radio with a Sunday morning show at WHOW in Clinton.
Through his connections, Graham was often approached to help assist or advance community projects. He is credited as being a founding father of the Decatur Celebration along with Jim Massey, the late Decatur mayor Gary Anderson and the first producer, Fred Puglia.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she will miss Graham.
“Everybody knew Orv, probably because he was the original voice of Decatur,” she said. “But he was more than a radio personality. He was one of those people who always was in the mix of things happening.”
Besides being present at the beginning ofDecatur Celebration, he always promoted and supported other positive activities in the Decatur area. “He was a storyteller, and a guy you loved to listen to,” Moore Wolfe said.
Mike Hulvey, chief operating officer for Neuhoff Media, met Graham through community activities after the senior radio personality had already left the business.
As a young man in Bloomington, Hulvey remembered hearing Graham’s voice over the airwaves. Once he arrived in Decatur, Hulvey was able to strike up a friendship with Graham. “It was always fun to kind of talk radio with Orv,” Hulvey said.
Hulvey said Graham’s contribution to the Celebration was in line with his profession.
“When you look at people that are part of the community and part of the community dialogue on a daily basis, they are on the radio,” he said. “Some of the great voices of Decatur radio, Orv Graham is one of those.”
Puglia’s name is synonymous with the Decatur Celebration, but he says the festival would not have happened if not for Graham.
Puglia approached Anderson in search of someone to help create his idea of a street festival. “I need someone to represent me in the community,” Puglia said to the mayor at the time. “That would be a person that would bring to the table spirit, a community leader that is handsome, personable, aggressive.”
Days later, Puglia met Graham. Celebration’s first producer was impressed by Graham’s positive energy.
Before the first day of the first festival, the two men met in front of the Stephen Decatur statue on the corner of North Franklin and East William streets.
“Orv said to me, ‘What if no one shows up?’” Puglia remembered. “He laughed and laughed then said, ‘No, this is a dream come true. It will work’.”
The festival would draw crowds from all over for the next 34 years. Organizers canceled this year's event because of the coronavirus pandemic but vowed to bring it back in 2021.
The current producer, Jarrod Cox, is grateful for the road the group of men set for him. “Without any of them, we wouldn’t be here,” he said.
Cox met Graham years before he became the Celebration producer. “He was a great guy to bounce ideas off of. He was inspiring to listen to,” Cox said. “But he was an absolute gentleman.”
Kevin Breheny, co-chair of the 2019 Celebration’s revitalization committee, said his relationship with Graham dates to 1978 when the young college graduate came to Decatur. “He was the radio personality that everyone listened to,” Breheny said about Graham.
The two became friends during the creation of the Decatur Celebration.
In 1985, Graham, Massey and Anderson met with producer Puglia to establish the large street party. “Orv was out promoting it, giving speeches at every Rotary and every service club in town,” Breheny said.
Graham would motivate businesses to be involved in sponsoring the Decatur Celebration. Together, the group encouraged others to grow the annual festival.
“They were the lightning rod for the Celebration,” Breheny said. “I was in awe of the idea.”
The energy and excitement the men had in promoting the Celebration brought Breheny to the festival. “I stayed for the last 34 years,” he said.
In 2019, Puglia, Massey and Graham were honored as the Celebration parade's grand marshals. Anderson passed away in 1993.
When Graham began his second career, Larry Foster invited him to join his business, Foster Financial Services.
“He was one of the most committed and involved citizens of Decatur,” Foster said. “He loved the city and people.”
During a debilitating storm that knocked out power in the 1970s, Foster remembered, the only voice from the outside world was Graham’s.
“We didn’t have electricity or we didn’t have TV,” he said. “We didn’t have anything but the radio with a battery. It was the only source of news.”
Graham’s trusting personality was ideal for Foster’s business. “He was such a wonderful guy,” Foster said.
Ayn Owens had worked with Graham through various community functions in recent years, but she remembers him also when she was a young child nearly 50 years ago. “I was probably 7 when I first met Orv at a community function,” Owens said. “He was the emcee and I was part of the entertainment.”
Graham’s voice was recognizable. But Owens was impressed by his ability to easily recall those he met. “He remembered you by name,” she said. “The following summer he saw my mom and me at the grocery store and called us both by name.”
As a teenager in the 1970s, Owens planned community projects and often enlisted advice and ideas from Graham.
“He was always kind with his time and getting me connected with people he thought could assist, make the project a success,” she said.
Massey has been a friend for decades. He remembers how the group worked together to help create the Decatur Celebration, when the city was struggling, he said.
When mayor and Puglia discussed the option of a street festival in Decatur, “I thought it would be around Central Park with some food booths set up,” Massey said. “And that would be about it.”
He soon learned the festival would be much larger. Massey suggested Graham for help promoting the Celebration.
“Orv was instrumental in getting people he knew together,” Massey said. “We put it together with the help of a lot of people.”
Massey said he will remember his friend’s love for his family and his hard work for the community. “He was Mr. Radio,” Massey said. “He knew everybody and always had fun.”
For 30 years, the two friends enjoyed time together at the festival they helped create.
“He was always good for a smile,” Massey said. “Decatur will miss him.”
