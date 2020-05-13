Decatur leaders mourn 'Mr. Radio' Orv Graham

“Everybody knew Orv, probably because he was the original voice of Decatur,” she said. “But he was more than a radio personality. He was one of those people who always was in the mix of things happening.”

Besides being present at the beginning ofDecatur Celebration, he always promoted and supported other positive activities in the Decatur area. “He was a storyteller, and a guy you loved to listen to,” Moore Wolfe said.

Mike Hulvey, chief operating officer for Neuhoff Media, met Graham through community activities after the senior radio personality had already left the business.

As a young man in Bloomington, Hulvey remembered hearing Graham’s voice over the airwaves. Once he arrived in Decatur, Hulvey was able to strike up a friendship with Graham. “It was always fun to kind of talk radio with Orv,” Hulvey said.

Hulvey said Graham’s contribution to the Celebration was in line with his profession.

“When you look at people that are part of the community and part of the community dialogue on a daily basis, they are on the radio,” he said. “Some of the great voices of Decatur radio, Orv Graham is one of those.”