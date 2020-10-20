Decatur locks in electricity rate for residents, small businesses

DECATUR — Ameren Illinois customers in the city of Decatur will be receiving a letter asking if they want to opt out of the city’s municipal aggregation program.

According to a news release, the letters are being sent after the Decatur City Council approved a new electrical supply agreement with Homefield Energy for all residential and small commercial electrical accounts within Decatur.

Decatur secured a rate of 4.525 cents per Kwh for residents and small businesses, Deputy City manager Jon Kindseth said.

For those residents and businesses which do not opt out of this program, the supply price will be in effect for 12 months beginning December 2020. Residents can opt out of the program at any time at no cost, should they desire to do so. They also can relocate anywhere in the city and realize these same savings.

For more information, contact Kindseth at jkindseth@decaturil.gov or (217) 424-2801.

