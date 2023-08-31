Authorities say at least 73 people have died in Johannesburg when a nighttime fire ripped through a multi-story building that had been used by homeless people. An emergency services spokesperson said another 52 people were injured in the blaze that broke out at about 1 a.m. on Thursday. A local official says some of the people living in the building in South Africa’s biggest city threw themselves out of windows to escape the flames and might have died then. Seven of the victims were children, the youngest a 1-year-old. The emergency spokesperson says the death toll is likely to increase.