DECATUR — A 44-year-old Decatur man is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a Wednesday collision involving a car and a motorcycle.
According to a Decatur Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 36 and Ocean Trail Road at 6:57 p.m.
Initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Hyundai Accent was traveling south across U.S. 36 from Ocean Trail and collided in the intersection with a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling east on U.S. 36
The driver of the Hyundai was a 28-year-old female from Warrensburg. The driver of the Hyundai did not sustain any injuries in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital.
Police said the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, had a suspended driver’s license and did not have a motorcycle classification.
There was no indication either driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
