Decatur mayor: Another increase in Macon County COVID-19 cases may be coming

On the cluster of cases at Fair Havens Senior Living:

Last week, we knew this was likely coming, because any time you get an outbreak, even if it’s one or two in a congregate living facility, the chances are that’s going to just erupt. One of the reasons we wanted to have a news conference on Saturday ... we expected the number to jump. What we were able to do is say yes, we were right, the number did jump, and we expected it to jump again yesterday, which it did, and we will probably take another big jump today. It’s expected.

It’s test results that are coming back. This is a mixture of residents and employees. Out of the total of 35 cases that we have confirmed at this moment, 25 of those are related in some way to Fair Havens.

Those cases include employees:

I don’t have a breakdown for you of whether it’s a CNA or RN or what but there will be a mixture. Those are potentially the folks that can take it back into the community, to their homes, to other folks around them. The health department is following up with each and every person who works at Fair Havens, really; the state health department is involved as well. The local folks do contract tracing to see what other potential we might be looking at.

On taking this seriously: