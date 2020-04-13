Decatur mayor: Another increase in Macon County COVID-19 cases may be coming

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says it's likely that another spike of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is coming.
Moore Wolfe made the remarks Monday morning on NowDecatur's Byers & Co., where she is scheduled to appear every weekday morning at 6:40 a.m.
Currently, Macon County is at 35 cases, with 25 of those associated with Fair Havens Senior Living. The latest numbers were announced Sunday afternoon and included an increase of 10 confirmed cases, the largest single-day spike yet for the county.
Officials, including Moore Wolfe, held a news conference Saturday at which they confirmed that a cluster had developed at Fair Havens and more cases were coming.
On the cluster of cases at Fair Havens Senior Living:
On the cluster of cases at Fair Havens Senior Living:
Last week, we knew this was likely coming, because any time you get an outbreak, even if it’s one or two in a congregate living facility, the chances are that’s going to just erupt. One of the reasons we wanted to have a news conference on Saturday ... we expected the number to jump. What we were able to do is say yes, we were right, the number did jump, and we expected it to jump again yesterday, which it did, and we will probably take another big jump today. It’s expected.
It’s test results that are coming back. This is a mixture of residents and employees. Out of the total of 35 cases that we have confirmed at this moment, 25 of those are related in some way to Fair Havens.
Those cases include employees:
I don’t have a breakdown for you of whether it’s a CNA or RN or what but there will be a mixture. Those are potentially the folks that can take it back into the community, to their homes, to other folks around them. The health department is following up with each and every person who works at Fair Havens, really; the state health department is involved as well. The local folks do contract tracing to see what other potential we might be looking at.
On taking this seriously:
It’s very, very real. I think we were so low in the beginning of the number of people, primarily because we weren’t testing very many, but the number of positive cases that people were really kind of like ‘eh, I’m OK, it’s not going to hit me.’
There’s a lot of talk in the Chicago area particularly about the minority population because traditionally they have not had as good of access to health care, that those populations are more likely to get a big jump in (positive cases) as well.
We’re trying to monitor this as best we can with the public health department.
The Macon County Health Department has said it will not name group living facilities where outbreaks occur, and is only doing so at Fair Havens because of an administrator’s request. On that subject:
There is some inconsistency in the state. For example, I saw a news report where a pastor got creative in Champaign and held Easter services in the parking lot. He was on the roof broadcasting through a radio station. He apparently got the OK from the Champaign County Health Department. Well, that is exactly the opposite of what the governor’s office told me when I had several pastors who wanted to do the same thing here. I told them, ‘Absolutely no. It is a hard no. The governor’s office says no.’ Meanwhile, in Champaign, they’re getting, ‘Oh, it’s OK.’
So basically I went back to the governor’s office last night and said, you know, one health department is saying one thing, another health department (is saying another) — we need some consistency and guidance for our local health departments. They haven’t been through this before.
This is new territory for everybody, but the message needs to be the same from the state health department to the locals as to what they can and cannot say.
On the possibility of allowing exposed people to isolate from their families at local hotels:
We have secured one hotel in particular for first responders. We have not extended that widely to our other potentially folks who need to isolate but probably we’ll be making those arrangements this week. We’ve got one hotel that has stepped up to do that. We’ve got the conference hotel, Steve Horve has stepped up, that’s a potential for us as well.
We’ve been looking at properties for weeks — Kevin Greenfield, the county board chairman, and I have — as to what would be appropriate, what we can afford, because we’re basically, in a lot of respects for some of these, we’re asking them to put any kind of other option on hold. I feel pretty confident that we’ve got enough.
Initially the Emergency Management Agency was asked to secure 25 rooms basically. We’ve gone above and beyond that, and we know that we’ve got facilities available if we need them. I’m not talking as makeshift hospitals. We’ve got those arrangements made, and we just have to pull the trigger on them.
On whether large events will come back anytime soon:
I think it was a smart move for the county fair to take the step it did over the weekend. You know, it’s not going to happen this year. I think a lot of us are holding out hope especially for the seniors who got cheated out of their senior year, their graduation ... but there’s a hope that things will be so under control by late in the summer that maybe we can host you know, proms for these kids, and graduation ceremonies and parties.
It’s not going to happen in the next couple of months. It’s just not going to be safe. As much as we all are just waiting for the day that we’re back to normal, I think there’s going to be a lot of hesitation for many of us that we really aren’t wanting to be around large crowds.
I go back to 9/11 and after that, the way we looked at flying in airplanes changed dramatically, and the process we had to go through to even get on a plane. After 9/11, it was probably a couple of years before I really felt at ease in a large stadium or a big crowd because you knew potentially you could be a target of terrorism. This time we can’t see the terrorist. It’s just in the air.
