Decatur mayor on restaurant closures: ‘We are all in this together’

DECATUR — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe acknowledged Sunday that the closure of bars and restaurant dining rooms would affect local businesses, the Decatur economy and the city's budget, but said she understood why Gov. J.B. Pritzker took the step to stop the spread of coronavirus.
"Life is not business as usual and it won't be for some time," she said in a phone interview after Pritzker’s announcement that the dine-in portion of those businesses would close Monday night through March 30. "... We've been assured help would come for businesses that need it but we really don't what it will look like yet."
Moore Wolfe said the community should keep focused on the ultimate goal of the measures taken by the governor, which have also included limiting the size of public gatherings and events.
“We have to just keep focused on that this is about the greater good and the health of the public,” she said.
The steps are meant to curb the spread of a virus that, while causing mild to moderate symptoms for most people, can cause serious complications and death in others, particularly the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
"This is something our generation has never seen before,” she said.
Moore Wolfe said Sunday afternoon that officials were still discussing the situation and had not yet developed an official plan to respond to businesses that did not follow the governor's order. She pointed out that kitchens could remain open for delivery, drive-through and curbside pickup under the governor's orders.
"If they have a liquor license and refuse to comply, they could endanger their license," she said.
Moore Wolfe said officials understand that federal resources would be made available to help, but details and information about how quickly the help will come were not available.
"We are all in this together," the mayor said. "We have absolute faith that both of our hospitals and Crossing Healthcare can handle this."
