Decatur mayor on stay-at-home order: 'We're going to have to rely on people to do the right thing'

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the pending legal challenge to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extended stay-at-home order won't prevent city officials from enforcing it.
A Clay County judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday exempting state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, who filed a lawsuit challenging the governor's authority to extend the stay-at-home order beyond the initial 30 days under the state’s Emergency Management Act. An appeal is in the works.
Moore Wolfe said she considers Pritzker's order to be valid and would proceed accordingly, adding that the controversy "reeks of politics."
"If I wanted to be popular, I could just say, 'You know what, Decatur is going to open everything right now.' I’d make everybody happy. 'We’re going to pretend this isn’t going on,'" she said. "That’s not responsible."
"We are going to have to rely on people to do the right thing," she said, speaking on NowDecatur's Byers & Co., where she is scheduled to appear every weekday morning at 6:40 a.m. "We’re going to have to rely on businesses to self-police some of this."
The Herald & Review is providing a limited transcript of the interviews with show’s permission, in the interest of getting information to as many people as possible.
Below are the highlights of the mayor's radio appearance Monday morning. You can listen to the interview here. Full episodes of Byers & Co. can be found on its Podcasts page.
On what will happen if courts decide to strike down Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order:
I have not been having those conversations mainly because we’re proceeding as if the governor’s order, which I believe to be as valid, we’re going to be under that order. It’s one of those things; I’ve had lots of phone calls of people saying, ‘What are you going to do if I violate this?’ Whether it’s a church or a golfer or whatever. It’s like, I don’t have a thousand cops to put on every hole of every golf course to make sure everybody’s wearing a mask when they walk into Walmart. We are going to have to rely on people to do the right thing. We’re going to have to rely on businesses to self-police some of this.
Frankly, this just reeks of politics. ‘I want to be popular.’ If I wanted to be popular, I could just say you know what, Decatur is going to open everything right now, I’d make everybody happy, we’re going to pretend this isn’t going on. That’s not responsible and I think what they’re doing down south, I get it, people are sick of this, I get it. But let’s do this slowly and responsibly and do a soft open and then increase it and see where we are.
… Then I get the argument, ‘that’s how we become immune to this, we build up our resistance.’ Are you a scientist? Are you a medical expert? I’m not. I’m just going by what the experts say and I’m trying to keep people safe.
On claims that hospitals are overreporting COVID-19 deaths so they can get more government funding:
Well first of all, hospitals are not underreporting (other causes of death) to get money. That’s just not true. We’re not going to take a heart attack patient and label them a COVID victim. That’s lying, it probably violates multiple laws, that’s just not what our hospitals are going to do. That’s just stupid.
Do I think (COVID-19) deaths were underreported? Absolutely. Our most vulnerable population is our elderly. Our elderly are expected to die. If you had, let’s say, a respiratory thing that you thought maybe was the flu and you were in a nursing home or you were at home, that easily could have been chalked up to a flu death or natural causes just because we didn’t know enough. We weren’t testing. We just didn’t know. I think there were deaths that were missed here. I think there are probably deaths everywhere that were not reported for this. But don't tell me for a minute that any hospital with ethical leadership is going to take somebody who dies in a motorcycle crash and call them a COVID-19 (death). That’s just not happening.
… We have so much to learn and there’s so much going on. This is such a moving target and something that keeps evolving. It’s like every day we get, Dr. Ezike was talking yesterday about new symptoms that are linked to this disease and what the lack of smell, lack of taste and other things to look for. We’re in the baby steps here of trying to get this thing figured out.
On the availability of testing:
One of the things people said is, ‘Well, we don’t have that many cases here.’ We don't’ know how many cases we have here because we’re not doing mass testing. We don’t have the test kits to be able to do it. We have more than we did initially, that’s true. We certainly don’t have the numbers we need.
The governor is talking about how we’re finally doing 10,000 a day. We’ve got a lot of people in Illinois and even at 10,000 a day, it’s going to take awhile if we have enough tests. We don’t have enough down here. We simply don’t. Until we really know what we’re dealing with, it’s difficult to say ‘we have X amount’ or ‘we’re safe, we’re good, we’re past the peak.’ It is just too early for a lot of this stuff to be happening.
On how to support local businesses:
I would much rather do that not just because I love our local businesses but I can’t very well talk to somebody online at, I don’t know, the Gap or whatever and get something unique and special for my mom for Mother’s Day or my sisters or anybody else but I can pick up the phone and call Cindy (Deadrick Wolfer) or I can talk to the folks from the Brass Horn and say hey, I need something for X and what do you have? Here’s my price range and let’s go with that. Then it’s fun, it’s shopping again, it’s not just online chances.
I love the fact that it’s local businesses. I’m so happy that we get this opportunity (to reopen) and our local businesses are willing to change their business model to try and make this work. It’s not going to be as lucrative for them as it is if you can walk in the store and pick things out and have a lot of people in your store. This is curbside. But we know our local business owners have cool stuff and you can trust them to find something good for you and so I think it may be a great opportunity to market them in a whole new way.
On the challenges for “ALICE” (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families, people who are working but still struggle to make ends meet:
What’s scary about that is most families who are living check to check and just getting by but they’re making it, they work and they’re doing their best to raise their kids and pay their bills and do all that but it’s tight most of the time. Most of them, if somebody loses their job or something goes wrong, they can make it for a little while. From what I understand from talking to Debbie Bogle at the United Way, and she’s just phenomenal and has a real handle on the community, we’re getting the kids fed, we’re getting the seniors fed through Meals on Wheels, Northeast Community Fund — things are holding their own with our usual client base and the people we might expect to need help. It’s these ALICE families that in late June or July I think it’s really going to hit them. You can float stuff for awhile, you can be late with this payment, late with that, maybe cut off your cable because you can’t afford it or you cut back on a lot of stuff and live on rice and beans because you’ve got stuff in the pantry and you do minimal spend and you float stuff but it’s going to catch up because those bills are gonna be due at some point that you’ve got to pay the piper. That’s when panic is going to set in because you’ve got a huge group of people who a) aren’t used to asking for help, may not know where to get help.
I think part of it is going to be an incredibly emotional mental health toll too because they’ve not been in this position before. They’re doing it the right way, they’re working hard, a lot of them with two jobs, they just don’t have any extra money. They don’t have that three to six months of cash reserves in your own personal bank account, your savings account for a rainy day. There is no rainy day fund. Every day is a rainy day if you are out of money. I’m really worried about what’s going to happen this summer.
… One of the big hurdles is going to be overcoming the shame or guilt of asking for help. We’ve really got to get the message out there that hey folks, nobody could handle this thing. It’s bigger than all of us. We need to handle it together. We didn’t see it coming. Even if you were doing your best and not excelling at making a lot of money or whatever, we get it, and there’s nothing wrong with you for needing help.
We are here to help. We’ve got programs and things set up, the city’s got some funding we got from the federal government. We’re waiting to kind of vet where we are and where the needs are and then we’ll go through the United Way committee to look at, all right, what agency — we don’t want to reinvent the wheel. Where can city dollars that we’ve received from the federal government for this COVID disaster go best to help our families and people who live here?
PHOTOS: Signs of encouragement during COVID-19
Mount Zion Grade School
Marina's
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
Avon Theatre
Avon Theatre
Hearts
Stevenson Elementary School
Hearts for Healthcare Workers
Decatur Public Library
Decatur Brew Works
'God is the way'
All Things Beautiful
Mary W. French Academy
Peace sign
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
Grace United Methodist Church
Macon County Health Department
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Lincoln Theater
Macon County Health Department
Mount Zion Christian Church
Rock Springs Nature Center
Overlook Adventure Park
Chalk
Riverside Baptist Church
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Window sign
'Happy Spring!'
'Everything will be OK!'
Hearts
