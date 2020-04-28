Decatur mayor on stay-at-home order: 'We're going to have to rely on people to do the right thing'

I love the fact that it’s local businesses. I’m so happy that we get this opportunity (to reopen) and our local businesses are willing to change their business model to try and make this work. It’s not going to be as lucrative for them as it is if you can walk in the store and pick things out and have a lot of people in your store. This is curbside. But we know our local business owners have cool stuff and you can trust them to find something good for you and so I think it may be a great opportunity to market them in a whole new way.

On the challenges for “ALICE” (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families, people who are working but still struggle to make ends meet:

What’s scary about that is most families who are living check to check and just getting by but they’re making it, they work and they’re doing their best to raise their kids and pay their bills and do all that but it’s tight most of the time. Most of them, if somebody loses their job or something goes wrong, they can make it for a little while. From what I understand from talking to Debbie Bogle at the United Way, and she’s just phenomenal and has a real handle on the community, we’re getting the kids fed, we’re getting the seniors fed through Meals on Wheels, Northeast Community Fund — things are holding their own with our usual client base and the people we might expect to need help. It’s these ALICE families that in late June or July I think it’s really going to hit them. You can float stuff for awhile, you can be late with this payment, late with that, maybe cut off your cable because you can’t afford it or you cut back on a lot of stuff and live on rice and beans because you’ve got stuff in the pantry and you do minimal spend and you float stuff but it’s going to catch up because those bills are gonna be due at some point that you’ve got to pay the piper. That’s when panic is going to set in because you’ve got a huge group of people who a) aren’t used to asking for help, may not know where to get help.