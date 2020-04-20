Decatur mayor: State help, more COVID-19 testing is coming to Fair Havens

On what can be gleaned from the data released daily by the Joint Crisis Communication Team:

Our largest numbers are coming directly out of Fair Havens. That’s not to say there aren’t other cases in the community, but that is the majority, it’s our hot spot, our crisis point right now that we are really concentrating on. In the meantime, we don’t want anybody to let up. Wash your hands. My skin is just raw from constant handwashing. It’s like every time you turn around you feel like you ought to wash your hands again — and you should.

On whether it is true that state governments have enough tests:

If it was true, we would all be getting tested, we’d be lining up at our local drug store getting the test. It’s not that easy. Even if you can go to one of those mass testing sites, you have to have an appointment. You have to go through the algorithm first to make sure that you’re not just basically wasting a test because for me to go get tested right now — I have a stuffy nose every morning. It’s allergy season; I take a Zyrtec and I’m fine, but it would be a waste for me to go get a test just for my own peace of mind.