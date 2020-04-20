Decatur mayor: State help, more COVID-19 testing is coming to Fair Havens

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says help from the Illinois Department of Public Health is coming this week to Fair Havens Senior Living, where there has been an outbreak of COVID-19.
"Our expectation is that they are going to do a pretty massive testing at Fair Havens living facility and that’s important because we need to know who is negative and who is positive," she said on NowDecatur's Byers & Co., where she is scheduled to appear every weekday morning at 6:40 a.m. "If we have got half of the nursing home, if half of them are OK, we have to do everything possible to isolate them from staff and others that interact with people who are sick.
"Our goal is to keep as many people healthy as possible and save as many lives as possible."
The Herald & Review has reached out to IDPH for additional information.
Nine residents of the facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave. who tested positive for the disease have died since the coronavirus pandemic began. Moore Wolfe and Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley have said they asked for help from IDPH, which oversees and regulates group living facilities such as Fair Havens.
A total of 36 people associated with the facility have tested positive, officials have said.
On the latest developments in Macon County:
I feel like the cavalry is coming in some respects. I spent a lot of time talking with Sen. Manar yesterday and Sen. Rose as well as some other folks. The chief of staff for Dr. Ezike that you see every day with Gov. Pritzker, he called me yesterday evening. IDPH is going to be in town this week to help us out with the nursing home and do some pretty massive testing. Kevin Greenfield and I made the request last week that we really wanted IDPH to come in. They were here last week as well, they delivered PPE, they worked on trying to do some education with staff and so I feel like we’ve got help coming.
On what IDPH will do here:
I don’t have specifics. Kevin Greenfield was also talking to Sen. Rose last night. Our expectation is that they are going to do a pretty massive testing at Fair Havens living facility and that’s important because we need to know who is negative and who is positive. If we have got half of the nursing home, if half of them are OK, we have to do everything possible to isolate them from staff and others that interact with people who are sick. Our goal is to keep as many people healthy as possible and save as many lives as possible.
On what can be gleaned from the data released daily by the Joint Crisis Communication Team:
Our largest numbers are coming directly out of Fair Havens. That’s not to say there aren’t other cases in the community, but that is the majority, it’s our hot spot, our crisis point right now that we are really concentrating on. In the meantime, we don’t want anybody to let up. Wash your hands. My skin is just raw from constant handwashing. It’s like every time you turn around you feel like you ought to wash your hands again — and you should.
On whether it is true that state governments have enough tests:
If it was true, we would all be getting tested, we’d be lining up at our local drug store getting the test. It’s not that easy. Even if you can go to one of those mass testing sites, you have to have an appointment. You have to go through the algorithm first to make sure that you’re not just basically wasting a test because for me to go get tested right now — I have a stuffy nose every morning. It’s allergy season; I take a Zyrtec and I’m fine, but it would be a waste for me to go get a test just for my own peace of mind.
We don’t have all the tests we need. The promises are there and the governor, I think, is extremely frustrated that we don’t have the number — he wanted a week ago, two weeks ago, he wanted 10,000 people tested a day. I don’t think we ever got close to that.
On what could happen if everything reopens too soon:
The scary thing is, if we reopen everything too soon, it’s going to spell disaster down the road — not just from a public health standpoint, I get that because it would just cause the spikes to continue. If you’re a restaurant and you get to reopen and then somebody gets sick there and causes widespread illness, then nobody’s restaurant is safe and nobody is going to want to go to any restaurant. We’ve got to have the confidence that — the all clear has to sound. I mean we have to get to the point where we know we are past the major hurdle. There’s not going to be a vaccine for a long, long time — a year, if that. I want this to end too. Everybody does. Everybody wants to be back in business. If we do it too soon, it’s going to ruin us.
On whether protests about the stay-at-home order are expected in Decatur:
I certainly hope not. It just doesn’t make any sense. Usually when there are big protests that catch fire across the nation, we don’t generally have a large one here. I’m hopeful people — at least it looks like some of the protests are doing a better job of social distancing while they protest. There was one or two of the protests last week where people are all huddled together, I thought, what are you doing?
On whether Pritzker will continue the stay-at-home order:
I think we’re going to remain in shutdown. I don’t have any special information, it just doesn’t make sense for things to be widespread open. I could see him loosening up a little bit but nothing where we can get life back to normal in the next month. That just doesn’t seem realistic. You know there may be some businesses that the governor feels comfortable opening up again that were not included on the essential list but it’s just so hard to say. You could look at some things like going to the barber shop or your stylist or something like that if you do one-on-one and the people there take extreme precautions but I don’t have any inside information. I think we have to look at what businesses are going to be the safest to reopen first.
On when IDPH is coming:
I’m hoping they’re here today. I’m very thankful to Sen. Manar and Sen. Rose for being on top of this. They understand our urgency and that this is a crisis for us.
On analyzing patient data for the county:
We haven’t had enough people tested. We don’t know. That’s the hardest part — we don’t know where we are. We know that Fair Havens has an outbreak because we’ve had people dying. We’ve had people who have been very, very sick who had to be hospitalized. We know that. We don’t know about the rest of this community. We just don’t know.
On what’s being done to monitor the jail, nursing homes and other congregate living facilities:
There have been extreme measures in place for some time. A lot of the facilities — I talked to one of the facilities here last week that did everything right, but people are taking temperatures, there’s a four-hour thing where you’re supposed to recheck everybody and make sure nobody is showing signs of sickness. Tanya Andricks, Crossing is the healthcare provider for the jail. She’s one smart lady and she’s on top of this and really pushing strong measures as far as making sure if there is a sick inmate, that inmate is isolated.
