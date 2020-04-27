Decatur mayor talks COVID-19 stay-at-home order, effect on small business

On feelings that downstate shouldn’t be held to the same restrictions as Chicago:

We’ve always been jealous of Chicago. Let’s face it. They get the lion’s share of the money; they get this, that and the other thing; that is where the majority of the population lives.

I like our lifestyle here and so we may not always be the favorites that get everything, but we’re all in this together and people going back and forth to Chicago can be carrying it back and forth here and we just all have to be a part of fixing this.

On elective surgeries being allowed at hospitals again:

It is a tough balance but I really feel like our hospitals are ready for this. They both have been taking, I’m just speaking locally, incredible precautions since this started and trying to really reserve the personal protective equipment for really when you need it. They seem to be in exceptional shape, ready to go to start some of these elective procedures again.