Decatur mayor talks COVID-19 stay-at-home order, effect on small business

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe acknowledged universal frustration with the restrictions caused by efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also said the steps are needed to preserve life.
"It is killing small business," she said, referring to the stay-at-home rules that have forced many to close completely and others, like restaurants, to offer only curbside and delivery services.
Retail stores that had previously been deemed nonessential will be allowed to offer curbside sales starting May 1 under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extended stay-at-home order.
"Unfortunately, we are going to lose some of these businesses and my heart breaks for these people," she said on NowDecatur's Byers & Co., where she is scheduled to appear every weekday morning at 6:40 a.m. "(But) I don’t want to lose any more people, and that’s what our choice is."
Moore Wolfe said everyone is tired of dealing with the measures that must be taken to stop the spread of the disease.
"We're all frustrated," she said. "We want to get back to normal."
She said people should continue to follow social distancing guidelines and take as many other precautions as they can when the extended stay-at-home order allows some restrictions to be loosened next month.
"Here’s the deal: We’re being given an opportunity to slowly open back up," Moore Wolfe said. "If we cheat this and it takes a turn the other way, the governor has every right and ability to shut us all down again if we can’t grow up and be grownups about this."
The Herald & Review is providing a limited transcript of the interviews with show’s permission, in the interest of getting information to as many people as possible.
Below are the highlights of the mayor's radio appearance Monday morning. You can listen to the interview here. Full episodes of Byers & Co. can be found on its Podcasts page.
On whether the community is accepting the stay-at-home orders:
It’s kind of hard because we’re all tired of this. We’re all frustrated. We want to get back to normal. You and I have talked it seemed like endlessly about how it’s going to take a long time before we get through this.
I was talking to a pastor last week who said, ‘I just really want to be able to get my congregation together in the parking lot,’ which we’ve already been told no by the governor’s office when we had several who wanted to do it for Easter Sunday services.’ People would have their windows down. There’s too much of a threat. You can’t help but go say hi to people. I just asked him, I said, ‘I need you to do the right thing.’
We’ve never needed leadership more than we do now. It’s hard … we want to go back to what we want. It takes real leadership and it takes a whole lot of patience to make this work.
On how the majority of people feel about the current situation:
I think the majority of people are truly scared. They don’t want to get this, they don’t want to bring it home, they don’t want to spread it to anybody inadvertently. They want to do the best thing. I haven’t been out in public very much. It’s been as a really need-to-go basis and when I am it’s just people trying their best to stay as far away as possible without being rude but at the same time trying to be safe. It’s weird.
Social media is a whole other animal. It just allows people to be nasty and crazy and spread things that aren’t true. I’m so tired of the politics. I want to listen to the scientists, I want to listen to the medical professionals, I want to follow them and I want everybody else to. We want people to be safe.
... I know people are saying, ‘Well, more should have been opened up last week. We want this, we want that. It’s killing business.’ Yes, it is. It is killing small business. We get that. But unfortunately, we are going to lose some of these businesses and my heart breaks for these people. (But) I don’t want to lose any more people, and that’s what our choice is.
On what will be allowed May 1:
We will get to open up some of our, a little bit less on the restrictive side. You will be able to play golf, although there are some pretty strong restrictions in place as far as that goes. We thought it would be people (riding) one in a cart; you can’t be in carts, you have to walk; you’ve got to have a hand cart that’s your own; and are we going to be policing that strenuously? No. If people are complaining — we’re going to ask people to be smart about this and to follow the rules.
Here’s the deal: We’re being given an opportunity to slowly open back up. If we cheat this and it takes a turn the other way, the governor has every right and ability to shut us all down again if we can’t grow up and be grownups about this.
… Ann Dawson was in Chicago over the weekend and she posted about these idiot young people having their parties over the weekend and these street parties going on and no social distancing going on and it’s like, what are you doing, people? This is going to kick us back a month and nobody wants that.
On feelings that downstate shouldn’t be held to the same restrictions as Chicago:
We’ve always been jealous of Chicago. Let’s face it. They get the lion’s share of the money; they get this, that and the other thing; that is where the majority of the population lives.
I like our lifestyle here and so we may not always be the favorites that get everything, but we’re all in this together and people going back and forth to Chicago can be carrying it back and forth here and we just all have to be a part of fixing this.
On elective surgeries being allowed at hospitals again:
It is a tough balance but I really feel like our hospitals are ready for this. They both have been taking, I’m just speaking locally, incredible precautions since this started and trying to really reserve the personal protective equipment for really when you need it. They seem to be in exceptional shape, ready to go to start some of these elective procedures again.
It’s good for the people, it is good for the hospitals’ financial health, but it gives us a small window, a start to getting things back to where they should be. You start looking at small businesses as well where they can start to, the retailers, mimic what many of our restaurants have done which is the curbside pickup and ordering. These small things. Let’s do a little bit and then we’ll go a little bit bigger and ease our way back into this and make sure that if we have to put the brakes on, we can do it with minimal pain.
On how many COVID-19 tests have been given in Macon County:
Probably around 500. The lion’s share of those were a big testing batch at Fair Havens Senior Living. I don’t know if we’ve received all of those tests back. We had Crisis Communications releases this weekend, we did not have a call because we’re kind of in our routine and we kind of have this down so unless something got really, really wild over the weekend, we weren’t going to talk. We’ll be talking again this morning at 9:15. But around 500 tests.
On people carrying the disease without symptoms:
We heard last week that there were two workers at ADM who have contracted this. They worked in separate plants. It just goes to show you that it can affect anybody and we really expect this. The attention has been focused on senior living centers because they’re the most vulnerable population in a congregate facility, it’s the most dangerous as far as spreading, this sort of thing, but it’s out there. It’s in our community. What we don’t want to have happen is for this to be a widespread infection among people to continue to spread. We’ve got to be smart about this, we’ve got to wear masks, we’ve got to practice social distancing and we’ve got to give up some things.
On the fact that the second-largest demographic of Macon County cases is people in their 30s:
It just goes to show you anybody can get this. There have been babies born with this. It’s tragic. Nobody is immune that we know of. We don’t have widespread antibody testing where we can say, OK, you’re safe, you’re probably not carrying it, you’re probably not going to get sick. We are a year, year and a half away from a vaccine. We’re probably going to hit a second round of this around late fall, early winter, about flu season. We have a long way to go and we’re going to have to change our lifestyle. Are we disappointed? Yes. Everybody wants things to be normal again. We’d also like people to be alive. We’re going to have to take some hits here and there and it’s not going to be easy but it’s worth it.
On extra precautions you can take:
Both hospitals, in their elevators, there are signs up - only two people at a time on the elevator which gives you a little bit more social distancing. When I’m out, I’m going to be wearing a mask. It’s not the most comfortable thing but I’d rather do that than walk into droplets that have been in the air. We just don’t know enough. I’m trying not to be a paranoid germaphobe but realistically, you need to take your shoes off when you walk in your house if you’ve been out. You shouldn’t be walking all through your house with them. There are things you should be doing with clothing if you’re anywhere you think you might have been exposed to anything. I’m not saying if you go out and take a walk in the park and you come home and sit on your couch you definitely need to take your clothes and change them but it really doesn’t hurt that much to do everything you can.
On what the Joint Crisis Communication Team calls are like:
It’s kind of a round table. We go to each, basically call on the leaders of both hospitals, Tanya Andricks is on, she talks about what has happened since our last conversation or last update at Crossing; Brandi Binkley with the health department; so that we’re all kind of, OK, this is where we are, we know we’ve got this many tests out and we’re expecting these back today, or nothing has happened, but we run through if anybody is having any issues whether it’s the police department, fire department, what’s happening out there. Debbie Bogle joins us, we have a representative from the long-term care facilities, the sheriff’s department is on. We have a good picture, just a snapshot of who might need some assistance somewhere, what are we doing. We first learned about the parks having so many issues with people playing basketball that we had to take the hoops down. There’s further outreach that goes from there because there are other stakeholder calls weekly that Brandi hosts to check in with a lot more of our not-for-profits and our mental health folks. It’s just about being connected and trying to solve problems.
PHOTOS: Signs of encouragement during COVID-19 in Central Illinois
1 20200401-_DSF0029.jpg
20200401-_DSF0006.jpg
amc-042320-4.jpg
amc-042320-5.jpg
amc-042320.jpg
avon_theater-042420-2.jpg
avon_theater-042420.jpg
COVID 19 Signs 291 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 292 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 293 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 294 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 295 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 296 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 297 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 298 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 302 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 303 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 304 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 305 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 306 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 307 04.23.20.JPG
COVID 19 Signs 308 04.23.20.JPG
lincoln_theater-042420.jpg
MaconCountyHealthDept-040720-2.jpg
Mt Zion Church Sign 1 03.24.20.JPG
nature_Center 5 03.16.20.JPG
overlook park 3 04.17.20.JPG
Renfro_ 03.25.20.JPG
riverside-baptist-032520.jpg
St_Mary_Hospital 03.24.20.JPG
Stevenson_Elementary Sign.JPG
Web local coronavirus 10 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 13 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 15 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 16 04.02.20.JPG
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.